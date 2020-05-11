         How to automatically delete iCloud mail from trash in Mail

Over time the amount of email that we can receive can be piled up in Mail. Opening, reading and answering email is, without a doubt, something that we must deal with personally, but deleting the mail that goes to the trash Mail can handle.

Thanks to the settings of the Mail app, we can configure the application to automatically clean our trash after certain preset periods of time. It should be said that this cleaning or elimination is at the server level, so, especially if we choose small periods of time, such as one day, we can see a small lag. In my tests I have even seen a delay of a couple of days beyond the indicated date, although most of the time it is perfectly punctual.

How to empty the Mail trash on our iPhone or iPad

The steps are very simple: