When we talk about passwords, not all are the same. Whether due to complexity, length or the fact of reusing them between different services password security varies between each one of them. At a time when we use passwords for almost anything, the health and strength of all of them is of great importance, which is why our iPhone, iPad or Mac offers us to audit them.

ICloud Keychain, the home of our passwords

The first step for Safari to audit our passwords is that let’s keep on the keychain of our devices. The steps are very simple:

On our iPhone or iPad

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Passwords and accounts.

We tap on Passwords for websites and apps.

We touch the “+”.

We write the address, username and password.

Click OK.

On our Mac

We open the Safari app on our Mac.

Press Command (⌘) +, (comma).

We enter the Passwords tab.

We touch Add.

We write the address, username and password.

Click Add password.

Keep in mind that, in addition, Safari will offer us save passwords when we log in on a website or service. In this case simply choosing Save password the information is automatically filled and saved. In addition, thanks to iCloud, passwords are synchronized on all our devices, so we can save them from any of them.

Alerts for insecure, repeated or too short passwords

Once we have the passwords saved in Safari we will audit them. The reasons for a notice to appear They can be several, the most common are:

Reused password.

Easy to guess password (part of the password is repeated).

Easy to guess password (contains a common password).

Easy to guess password (contains a sequence).

Whatever the reason, let’s see how to detect the situation and remedy it.

On our iPhone or iPad

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Passwords and accounts.

We tap on Passwords for websites and apps.

We will see a symbol appear a triangle with an exclamation below the name from websites whose password is insecure for any reason. We touch the website in question and we will see the explanation of the alert and a direct link to the website to make the changes we consider relevant.

On our Mac

We open the Safari app on our Mac.

Press Command (⌘) +, (comma).

We enter the Passwords tab.

We will see a triangle symbol appear with an exclamation next to the name of the websites whose password is insecure for some reason. We click on the symbol and we will see the explanation of the alert and a direct link to the website to make the changes that we consider pertinent.

And it’s that simple. From time to time we can review the information that the system offers us about our passwords and make sure that, in addition to being safe in our keychain, they are secure enough to save our data and accounts. By the way, did you know that we can ask Siri to show us a saved password?