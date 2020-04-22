The cast of “Friends“, One of the most anticipated returns to small screens, is inviting the public to attend the recordings (when they resume) from the episodes of the series acquired by HBO Max.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer They announced through their social networks that a person will be able to invite five more friends to witness the recording of the most recent episodes. In addition, they will be able to spend time with the famous cast.

The only thing to do, enter the page of AllInChallenge.com and donate from USD 10 onwards to participate. 100% of the proceeds will go to different charities like No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund.

“We are very excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. Tand we invite you and five of YOUR friends to join the six in Studio 24. Be our personal guest in the audience for the recording of our meeting, as we remember about the show and celebrate all the fun we had. .. and get all the Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour[…] I can’t wait to meet and hug you when this is all over. Until then, keep making calls, video calls, and texting your friends and family. We have to be connected“Wrote the star of” The Morning Show “on his Instagram account. ⠀

Kudrow, Cox and Schimmer also posted similar messages, while Perry and LeBlanc posted a photo with all the information. The All In Challenge has brought together celebrities, athletes, and more to help both children and seniors, as well as people at the front line of risk.

In February, HBO confirmed the return of the beloved series through a statement and the Instagram accounts of the stars of the show.

Although the millions of “Friends” fans have yearned for years for new episodes of the series, this special meeting would not be a fictional episode as such but, rather, a style program “hindsight”With interviews with the cast.

If not for the pandemic, the special would have been filmed in recent months, as the show was expected to premiere, along with the launch of the new platform, on May 27. This show would have been the cover letter for HBO Max.

Until a few months ago, “Friends” was broadcast on Netflix, but Warner did not hesitate to pay more than $ 400 million to recover it and integrate it as one of the diamonds of its future streaming service.

“Friends ”, which premiered on September 22, 1994, ended 10 successful seasons in 2004 after 236 episodes on air.. But comedy remains a phenomenon for countless fans around the world who are still willing to watch, over and over again on reruns or digital platforms, the New York stories of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross.

Sean Penn, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Noah Wyle, Julia Roberts, Charlton Heston, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Gary Oldman and Helen Hunt (in a crossover with Mad about you) were just some Hollywood figures who were part of episodes of “Friends”.