         How to attach documents to calendar events

Starting with iOS 13, the Calendar app allows us to attach documents to different events so that we can later access them easily and quickly just when we need them. We can attach these documents both from our iPhone or iPad and from our Mac.

How to attach documents to an event

The process is very similar both on the iPhone or iPad and on the Mac. In all cases we can attach more than one document and we can do it, either at the time of create the event, or later.

On our iPhone or iPad

We open the Calendar app on our iPhone or iPad.

We create a new event or, if we choose an existing one, we touch Edit once we have it open.

We touch Add attachment.

In the selector that appears, we look for the document that we want to attach.

We tap OK.

On our Mac

We open the Calendar app on our iPhone or iPad.

We create a new event or, if we choose an existing one, we double-click it.

We touch Add notes, URLs or attachments.

Click Add attachment.

In the selector that appears, we look for the document that we want to attach.

We touch Open.

Both on our iPhone, iPad or Mac we can repeat these steps repeatedly to add more than one attachment.

And it’s that simple. Now, when we open the event in the Calendar app, at the bottom we will find our list of documents that we have attached and which we can access easily and comfortably.

