how to apply, requirements and what you need

The Ministry of Employment, Training and Self-Employed Work has opened a new call for aid under non-competitive competition to support the start of activity of the new self-employed in Andalusia, with incentives of up to 5,000 euros per beneficiary.

This line of incentives has a budget of nine million euros with which it is intended to reach some 2,000 new workers on their own. The call includes various groups of self-employed, prioritizing women, young people and entrepreneurs who start their activity in rural areas.

With the publication this Thursday of this call in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) (http://lajunta.es/333nr), the deadline for requesting these incentives begins tomorrow, April 23 at 00.01. , procedure that can be carried out electronically through the website of the Ministry of Employment http://lajunta.es/333ry until next October 1.

The new aid order includes a series of improvements, especially in the subsidized amounts, in order to provide an effective response to the needs of economic resources demanded by the Andalusian self-employed at this time. Thus, the amounts allocated to women over 35 and men over 30, amount to 3,800 euros; and 5,000 euros if the beneficiary is under 35 years of age, in the case of the self-employed, and 30 years, in the case of the self-employed (previously they consisted of 2,600 euros and 3,800 euros in both cases).

Along with young people and women, priority treatment is also given to self-employed from the rural world, in such a way that the incentive will be 5,000 euros for beneficiaries residing in municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants.

These aids are compatible with those of flat rate extension that are in force, and can be accessed by all self-employed persons who on the date of submission of the request for aid are beneficiaries of the reduced fee of the Special Social Security Scheme for Self-Employed or Self-Employed Workers, regulated in the paragraphs 1, 2 and 4 of article 31 and in sections 1 and 2 of article 32, of Law 20/2007, of July 11, and maintain it, at that date, with an antiquity of between one to three months.

Growth of the self-employed in Andalusia

The Minister of Employment, Rocío Blanco, stressed that these grants are very important to support “those people who in the current situation have the courage to decide to undertake, so that they can count on a push that allows them cope with initial expenses more easily“, and has advanced that this call will be added to other grants that are being prepared to support the consolidation and maintenance of self-employed workers, and that will complement those for the start of activity.

These policies are allowing that, despite the pandemic, in March Andalusia reached the figure of 550,640 people affiliated with the RETA, which means that new self-employed workers continue to be added (2,817 more in one month), with growth since the beginning of the year that could be estimated at an average of 34 new self-employed per day. In the last twelve months, 12,389 new freelancers have been registered in Andalusia, contributing one out of every two new freelancers in Spain (24,984).

Freelance Getting Started Guide

The Ministry of Employment, Training and Self-Employed Work, through the Andalucía Emprende Foundation, has recently published the ‘Guide to the first steps of the self-employed’, a didactic document aimed at facilitating the start-up of new self-employed workers. your business ideas, with simple explanations of the procedures and the needs that they will have at the start of their activity.

Structured in sections that provide answers to specific questions, such as “what is the autonomous individual entrepreneur”; “what requirements are needed”; “what aspects must be taken into account before registering”; or “what are the advantages and disadvantages of self-employment”, a large part of the guide is focused on the necessary processing, which is divided into six different steps with simple explanations about these procedures. The guide can be downloaded at the following link: http://lajunta.es/30lm9.