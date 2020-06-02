The Government of Spain approved at the last Council of Ministers in May the call Minimum Life Income. A monthly benefit for the most vulnerable and at risk of poverty households that is paid by Social Security.

It is a social protection added to the current system that seeks to reduce the poverty rate in Spain, guaranteeing an income of 462 and 1,015 euros depending on the characteristics of the receiving household. The provision It can be requested online – from June 15 – with or without a digital certificate as we explain below.

The Minimum Vital Income can be requested through the Electronic Office of Social Security, whether you have a digital certificate or not.

Two ways to request the Minimum Vital Income

The IMV has been established as one more Social Security benefit and, therefore, applications must be submitted to the National Social Security Institute, like the rest of contributory and non-contributory benefits. Although it has been announced that in the future it may be requested through municipalities and also some autonomous communities.

For now, given the closure of offices due to the state of alarm, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration has ordered two options to request the Minimum Vital Income online through the Electronic Office of Social Security. Without a digital certificate, which will entail corroborating the data with the administration through the mechanisms that it establishes, and through an electronic certificate or the highly recommended Cl @ ve system; This last option is preferred by Social Security.

IMV request with electronic certificate or Cl @ ve system: To carry out the request for the benefit with an electronic certificate or the Cl @ ve system, we will access the Electronic Office of Social Security and, then, the procedure to request the Minimum Vital Income that will be available from June 15 . As with the rest of the steps we take with Social Security, we will be given different access routes and we will choose, in this case, electronic certificate or Cl @ ve system, having to have prepared both the certificate, which can be the DNIe, and the mobile, if we have chosen the other access route, because the device will reach us with the pin necessary to identify ourselves. After this previous process, it will be time to provide the personal data requested, as well as supporting documentation and / or responsible statement, with this model, committing to present during the processing the documentation that at this time is not in our possession. All this through the electronic headquarters interface and a PDF form. IMPORTANT: If we do not have an electronic certificate or are not registered in the Cl @ ve system, but a family member or acquaintance does, this can act as our representative in the process.

Usual access routes to the procedures of the Electronic Office of Social Security.

IMV request without digital certificate: To carry out the request for the benefit without an electronic certificate, a provisional measure adopted in the state of alarm, we will access the Electronic Office of Social Security and, then, the procedure to request the Minimum Vital Income that is You will find it available from June 15 as we have said. At this point, we will choose the presentation without a digital certificate and a form will be opened in which we will have to fill in the details of the applicant and the possible beneficiaries who are part of the coexistence unit. In addition, it will be necessary to provide identification documents, such as copies of the National Identity Document or equivalent, as well as the documentation required to resolve the request and / or a responsible declaration that assumes the obligation to present the documentation that is necessary later.

In both cases, but especially in the application of the Minimum Vital Income without a digital certificate, it is important to check that the field referring to the telephone number and email has been filled in correctly because they will be the means of communication that officials will use to carry out checks or requests for additional documentation.

According to what was communicated by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, the maximum term to resolve requests is three months from the filing date. Likewise, it should be noted that applications submitted during the first three months (that is, until September 15) will have, if approved, economic effects from June 1, 2020 if on that date the requirements are met.

Requirements to collect the Minimum Vital Income and how to solve doubts

Comply with the economic vulnerability conditions established: according to Social Security, this requirement is fulfilled “when the monthly average of computable income and annual income of the previous year is less than at least 10 euros to the monthly amount guaranteed by the minimum vital income that corresponds according to the modality and the number of members of the coexistence unit “.

Be over 23 years old (except if you have minors in charge) and less than 65.

Reside continuously and uninterruptedly in Spain for at least the year prior to the filing of the application and, in the case of foreign citizens, be residing legally.

For applicants living alone, not integrated into a cohabitation unit, the Minimum Vital Income requires have lived independently of the parents for at least three years prior to the application.

To solve doubts we can go to the section of frequently asked questions about the Minimum Vital Income on the Social Security website or call toll free 900 20 22 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

