How to apply for the H-2B visa to legally work in the US in simple jobs that do not require college degrees

With the return to normal many jobs are emerging in different sectors of the U.S. economy They do not require college degrees or specialized knowledge.

The United States government grants H-2 visas to experienced or inexperienced workers (non-professionals and without an academic degree) to temporarily work in the country. This category is divided into two types of visas: the H-2A for agricultural workers and the H-2B for non-agricultural workers.

The Non-U.S. who are interested in working can apply for an H-2B visa legally and temporarily to enter the labor market and take advantage of the opportunities of job providers.

H-2B visas are intended for workers with or without experience who can cover the opportunities that thousands of companies in the country are requiring in different sectors such as hotels, gardening, supermarkets, cleaning, construction, etc.

In April, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it would give 22 thousand H-2B visas of which 6,000 were already assigned to the Northern Triangle of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

If you are interested in processing the H-2B visa, know how you should process it:

– The interested person must submit an application for Temporary Employment Certification for Foreign Workforce from the DOL.

– The applicant must file a Form I-129 with USCIS.

– Candidates outside the US must apply for the H-2B visa at a US embassy or consulate abroad and then apply for admission at a port of entry. They must bring a valid passport, a valid petition number to the appointment (found in the job offer) and the visa application payment voucher of $ 190 dollars.

When obtaining the visa you must take into account that the maximum period of stay is 3 years. After 3 years, recipients of H-2B visas must leave the US for a period of 3 uninterrupted months before applying for readmission under the same type of visa.

You should also consider that An H-2B worker can bring their spouse or unmarried children under the age of 21 under the H-4 classification. However, family members are not eligible to work in the US.

Citizens of Latin American countries who can apply for the H-2B visa are:

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chili

– Colombia

– Costa Rica

– Ecuador

– The Savior

– Guatemala

– Honduras

– Mexico

– Nicaragua

– Panama

– Peru

– Uruguay

