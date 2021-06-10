How to apply for the EU COVID Digital Certificate to travel

We review everything you need to know to request the COVID Digital Certificate, from requirements to the procedure to follow to request it.

The European Union announced in March 2021 the arrival of the COVID Digital Certificate, a document that would facilitate mobility between EU Member States. This certificate, which is already a reality, is very important if you want to travel this summer through this territory, so we are going to explain what it is specifically, what requirements you must comply to get it and what are the steps to follow to request it.

We already anticipate that it is a document totally free, and that you can have it so much in electronic and paper format. Without further ado, we dive right into the COVID Digital Certificate to tell you everything you need to know about the key document to travel this summer.

What is the European Union COVID Digital Certificate

The COVID Digital Certificate is a document that facilitates mobility between the Member States of the European Union for all those European citizens who have been vaccinated, recovered from the disease, or have a negative test made in the last 48 or 72 hours, depending on each country.

In this way, the passenger can prove that they are traveling safely, which will facilitate the entry and exit of European countries. As we say, the objective of the “COVID passport” is facilitate mobility, not restrict it. People who do not have this document may also travel in the European Union, but they will have to follow a slower admissions process. In addition, if the country of origin or destination requests additional measures, such as tests or quarantines, they will have to comply with it.

So you can get the electronic DNI 4.0 for free

The COVID Digital Certificate is completely free, and you can receive it both in paper and electronic form, that is, you can carry it on your mobile for greater comfort. Basically, this document consists of your personal data, information about the vaccine and a QR code that serves as an identifier. As specified by the Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare on its website, your personal data is kept totally safe and private.

At the moment, this COVID Digital Certificate is only valid among the countries that make up the European Union and serves only to facilitate mobility, cannot be used for any other purpose. By the way, the document is issued in the official languages ​​of each State and in English.

Requirements to meet to request the COVID Digital Certificate

Not all citizens can access the COVID Digital Certificate to travel between the member states of the European Union, you must meet one of the above requirements then:

Having been vaccinated against COVID-19 with some of the vaccines authorized by the European Union Having recovered from COVID-19 Having a negative test performed in the last 48 or 72 hours, time to be chosen by each country.

Also, if you want to request the certificate online, you will need this:

If what you want is request the COVID Digital Certificate for someone else, you will need these data from the applicant: identity document, name and surname, date of birth, autonomous community, health card number and document proving guardianship

How to apply for the EU COVID Digital Certificate

The requirements to access this COVID Certificate are clear, but what steps must be followed to achieve it? First of all, we must mention that the expedition is carried out by the Autonomous Communities. For example, you can order it at hospitals, testing centers, health centers and / or health counseling.

In addition, the Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare can also issue them, but in electronic format. In certain assessed cases, the Ministry will also issue the certificate in electronic format. Either option, you can use it throughout the European Union, without limits.

Therefore, if you want to request the EU Digital COVID Certificate in electronic format, you can do it directly from the website of the Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare. Click on “Access by Certificate” or “Access by [email protected]”Depending on the procedure you prefer to follow.

On the other hand, you can go in person to the points authorized by your Autonomous Community to request this document. Consult the face-to-face service offices on this page of the Ministry.

Waiting time to get the COVID Digital Certificate

There is no exact waiting period between the request for the Digital COVID Certificate and its issuance. According to the Ministry, it depends of the applications in progress and if it is necessary to verify additional data.

Related topics: Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow