How to apply for one of the 60 places to be a DGT examiner

The General Directorate of Traffic has opened the possibility that 60 new examiners join their ranks after summer and they join the 35 places already advertised a month ago, with the aim of incorporating a hundred workers to alleviate the congestion suffered by driving license tests in its various versions.

The places will be distributed mainly between Madrid, Barcelona and Navarra but also They will fill positions in the following locations: Castellón, Guipúzcoa and Huelva, Almería, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Girona, Tarragona and Valladolid, Albacete, Alicante, Álava, Badajoz, Balearic Islands, Ibiza, Menorca, Vizcaya, Cantabria, Cáceres, Cádiz, Córdoba, Granada, León, Lérida, Alcalá from Henares, Murcia, Malaga, Fuerteventura, La Rioja, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Segovia, Seville, Toledo, Valencia and Zaragoza; being able to find all the relation in the Resolution of the summons.

Documentation to provide

The documentation that needs to be provided together with the form contained in Annex III, available on the website of the Ministry of the Interior, is the next:

A photocopy of the National Identity Document or passport, Bachelor’s degree or Higher Technician, Driving Permits, Documentation accrediting the merits that the candidate wishes to be assessed in the contest phase (for example, work experience as a professional driver).

As explained in the Resolution of the Ministry, they have 10 working days from the publication of the same to deposit the request. To do this, it is as simple as registering electronically, through the General Electronic Registry of the State, for which an electronic certificate or the Cl @ ve Pin is needed. The request can be deposited in physical format in the General Registry of the General Directorate of Traffic.

When entering the Registry website, you have to scroll to find the General Registry platform.

In the case of not providing these documents or of not submitting the request on time the candidate will be expelled from the selection process. If any of the added documents presents an error, the applicant will be able to correct it within the agreed period of time without problem.

Requirements required

To be able to present yourself to one of the 60 seats a series of requirements must be met that are published in the Resolution:

Have Spanish nationality or be a national of any of the States members of the European Union. Spouses of Spaniards and nationals of other Member States of the European Union can also present themselves, as long as they are not legally separated.Be over 23 years of age and not having reached the maximum age for compulsory retirement.Be the holder of the following driving licenses: Class B ordinary driving license, in force, with at least three years old and without administrative restriction; Valid driving license of class A2 or valid driving license of class C or D.Be in possession or in a position to obtain the title of Bachelor or equivalent Technician.Possess the functional capacity to perform tasks. Not be affected by physical or mental limitation that is incompatible with the performance of the functions of the General Administrative Body of the State Administration, specialty of Traffic.

The tribunal will compute the labor and professional merits to give each candidate a score out of 100 in which the studies and training will weigh up to a maximum of 70 points. These positions are expected to be for temporary civil servants and their positions to be temporary.