Applying a firming cream requires knowing certain techniques to do it in the best possible way

The creams firming They allow you to work areas of your skin that have become flabby over time, but you will only have complete results if you apply it to your entire body.

And so that you can enjoy a rejuvenated and firm skin, here we indicate the correct way to do it for each area.

Apply the cream on the face

According to an article in the online magazine What !, you must wash your face completely before applying the firming cream, as there should be no traces of makeup, impurities or external agents that negatively affect the skin.

You can clean your skin with soap and water, but ideally you should do it with specialized products, like cleansing milk for your specific skin type. After your face is clean, you can proceed to apply the firming cream using small circular strokes.

Apply the cream to the chest

Firming breast creams are usually applied twice a day, in the morning and at night.

Put a little of the product on the palm of your hand and start spreading it from the lower part of your chest as if you drew a crescent, from the inside to the outside. For the upper area, it is best to apply it from top to bottom.

Apply the cream on the abdomen

It is necessary circularly spread the product around the navel and then proceed vertically, from top to bottom. You can pinch the skin a little to stimulate blood circulation for a better result.

Photo: Shutterstock

Apply the cream on the legs

On the legs you must apply the firming cream in an ascending manner, starting in the lower thigh area and going upwards. Before starting the application, you can do a small massage in this same direction to stimulate blood circulation.

Apply the cream on the arms

To apply a firming cream to your arm, start with a vertical upward massage It starts from the elbows and ends near the armpit.

There is no need for you to use third parties to apply the firming cream all over your body, you should only practice to find the most suitable technique for you so that you preserve your beauty.

.