Life as a couple it is beautiful but not perfect. Day by day we learn about how to see each other’s lives and we try to make a journey together, there are times when one clings to a decision and how it can go well, it can also end in disaster. Today we will talk about how to apologize to your partner without fear of their reaction.

Whether it’s a decision about the future career, a big purchase, a question with the children or something else, the possibilities are endless, but lor that we definitely do not want is to be wrong and for our partner to tell us “I told you so” or cause discomfort.

All right, making mistakes is inevitableWe will not go from stumble to stumble, but not everything will always be perfect, it is part of our humanity and At that moment what we want is support, not to hear an “I told you so” but rather a “well, everything will be better”, right?

We do not choose a partner to judge us, nor to send us as if it were mom or dad and although we may have different perspectives, in love there is space to learn, to help and to have fun together, There is no use getting angry or treating ourselves badly when things go wrong, but if that reaction is scary, then there is something wrong.

Why are you afraid? The main reasons and their meaning

If you have previously had situations with your partner where you make a mistake and get very angry, insult or mistreat you in some way, things are definitely not right. It is normal to bother, but even in that feeling we must have control and express it without seeking to hurt the other.

Also if your partner has already bothered about things that seem insignificant to you, you could be in danger, because He needs to understand that he is hurting you beyond your mistake and it is wrong even to blame you for things that were not your responsibility.

If you feel this kind of fear, the first thing is your physical and emotional well-being, so with everything and the pain in your heart, maybe it’s better to end the relationship. These little stumbles have shown what is really in your partner’s heart and everything points to it not being love.

The other scenario: a shadow of the past

Another reason why you are afraid to admit when you are wrong with your partner, ask for forgiveness or an apology, may be due to a previous relationship where with a similar situation, the other took control, reaching the degree that he always made you feel like you were always the weak one in the relationship or the one that always failed.

If you feel this fear in your current relationship, but your partner has done nothing to provoke you, then you need to work on yourself And in understanding that it is not the same person, also remember that if I were to take this error as an excuse to dominate you in some way, you do not have to allow it.

Who loves you does not take advantage of you and even when you stumble, it helps you get up, regain confidence in you and seek solutions, it doesn’t even offer advice unless you ask for it, it makes you feel so safe that although it is uncomfortable, you can always speak the truth and know that They’ll be fine.

