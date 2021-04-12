How to answer WhatsApp messages automatically when you’re driving | Technology

If you are meeting, driving or simply absent, this application will help you answer with automatic messages so that your contacts know that you cannot answer at that moment.

As a general rule, when a person does not answer your messages or calls, it is understood that they are busy and cannot answer at that moment, they will do so later. However, there are people who prefer to leave a auto reply to avoid misunderstandings.

These autoresponders have been used for years in work emails to indicate that someone is on vacation and to let others know that they will not receive a response for several days. But in popular apps like WhatsApp It is not yet possible to use this resource unless you use this app.

Imagine that you are driving or that you take a day off, out of the office. In the second case, you are available to your friends and family, but not to co-workers and you prefer that they contact the person who replaces you that day. With this app you can schedule different autoresponders for each group of contacts.

Is about WhatsAuto, an application manufactured by third parties that connects to your WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Messenger and LinkedIn account among others, and through the mobile, he answers for you when you tell him that you are going to be busy. Any friend, colleague or family member who writes to you will receive an answer like the one you can see in the upper screenshots.

The application is secure, although it requires you to give it a series of permissions to work on your behalf on WhatsApp or another of the applications with which it is compatible. Still, be very careful not to download fake apps that try to mimic this feature and contain viruses.

Once installed, you don’t have to do much else, just activate the permission and choose the messagee whichever you fancy the most, you can forget about WhatsApp. You will not have to be answering messages and you can concentrate on the road or at work. Mind you, you better silence the phone because notifications keep coming so that, at the end, you know who has tried to contact you in that time.

The application WhatsAuto is freeThat’s why it shows some ads, and allows you to edit your own automatic messages and choose who to send messages to and who not. You can even create welcome messages, create spreadsheets and schedule responses for your URL, these last functions are very useful for companies and small entrepreneurs who have contact with clients through WhatsApp Business.