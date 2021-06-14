How to answer the big question in a job interview: why should they hire you? | Life

Towards the end of a job interview, the final question is often asked “why should we hire you?” Not answering correctly can sink all the effort made during the interview.

Before heading to a job interview, you should prepare the best possible answers for the most common questions. One of the most critical, and that usually appears at the end of the interview, when your guard is down, is the following: “why should we hire you?”

An overly ambiguous or topical answer (“because I’m the best candidate you’ll find”) or a too timid statement (“I don’t know if I’ll be up to the task, but I’m quick to learn and … well …”) can ruin an interview which on the other hand has been great.

How to correctly answer “why should I hire you?” JT O’Donnell, founder and director of Work It Daily, an online platform that helps people overcome their professional obstacles, has given three pieces of advice for CNBC.

Be specific about your key strengths and your main qualifications

One possible mistake is that your answer is a ten minute paragraph telling how you stand out in a dozen different areas. With this, you will lose the interviewer’s attention, and that person will also not be left with an accurate image of your strengths.

“You don’t have to give a ten minute talk,” O’Donell explains, “you have to choose what you want to highlight. Analyze the description of the job offer and highlight two or three skills that you master and that are necessary for that position. “

Give an example for each skill

Apply this advice for the entire interview and for the preparation of your CV. Don’t get the typical “I’m good at this, that, and beyond” response. Humans need stories, so turn your skills into stories.

“Explain each of your relevant skills in the form of a short story or concrete example that demonstrates the impact on the company. Don’t say you’re good at managing people, explain how your management benefited your previous job. “

Stand on the balance between trust and humility

Sins of being very trusting and you will give an image to spare. Sin of being very humble and you will not sell yourself properly.

“The best employees, and those who rather fall, They are the ones who are confident without being selfish, they are humble without falling into self-pity. Show that you have a genuine desire to make an impactful and constructive difference in your company. “

3 examples that apply the advice given

Below, O’Donell gives examples of possible answers that might impress the interviewer, and details why they might impress.

Example 1

“You mentioned before that you are looking for someone who can manage up to five people, and who has a high knowledge of social media marketing. I have over six years of experience as a chief marketing officer and have managed teams of six or more. “

“Me objective is actively listening to people to find out what they need for their jobs. In my previous roles, I have managed to motivate my teams to exceed their quarterly forecasts. “

“I also have a strong background in social media marketing. Last year I led the launch of a great campaign that grew our social network by 2,000%. “

Why does it work? Because the candidate “details his experience, his achievements and also gives examples that are appropriate to what the company is looking for.”

Example 2

“Based on the job description, it seems like you need someone with great communication skills and experience working with big-name clients.”

“In my previous jobs, I started agreements with companies that belonged to the Fortune 500 list, all of them were loyal customers for years. “

“I think the key to achieving that is to be a good communicator, to be always available and to be transparent. If you hire me, I also have a portfolio of great contacts that I can get you “.

Why does it work even better than the previous one? Because, in addition to detailing his strengths, “he shares his philosophy of success.” Plus, you already have a practical example of how it could benefit your next business.

Example 3

“I know that you will surely have many qualified candidates to choose from. Even though i’m not perfect He didn’t even think he would exceed expectations for this job because I have a demonstrable record of increasing sales and coming up with creative marketing strategies. “

“My previous boss even asked me to give presentations to the entire company. on how to be more personal with customers, how to connect with them. “

Why does it work? He begins with humility, but “immediately he explains objectively what makes him unique: an emotional intelligence that is not only sought after a lot nowadays, but is also capable of transmitting to others”.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Daniel Cáceres.