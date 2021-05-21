How to answer text messages on the Xiaomi Mi Band 6

The new firmware of the Mi Band 6 includes predefined responses for text messages.

At the end of March Xiaomi presented the new version of its successful sports bracelet, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6. As with its predecessors, the Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 5, the Chinese giant continues to improve the functions of this device with the launch from an update that includes a feature we’ve been waiting for a long time.

This new firmware for the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, with the version number 1.0.1.32, includes a function that will allow us reply to text messages from the bracelet itself without having to take your mobile out of your pocket.

So you can answer text messages from the Mi Band 6

This update of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 comes together with a new version of Mi Fit, My Fit 5.1.0, from which we can thoroughly configure this sports bracelet.

This new function of the Mi Band 6 will allow us to read a message on the bracelet itself and immediately answer it using a series of predefined answers inspired by the most common situations. Thus, for example, we will find answers in the style of “I’ll call you later”, “I’m driving” or “I’m at work”.

These options may seem somewhat scarce considering that we do not usually respond to messages with the same words in all situations, but it is hoped that in the future set custom responses through the Mi Fit app.

If you want to start answering the messages that come to you on the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 from the bracelet itself, you just have to update both the smart bracelet and the Mi Fit application to the latest version.

How to update the Xiaomi Mi Band 6

To be able to answer text messages from the Mi Band 6 we have to update the firmware of this smart bracelet to its latest version, 1.0.1.32, a simple process that we will carry out by following these simple steps:

We verify that the Mi Fit app is updated to its latest version from the Google Play Store. Having linked the bracelet to Mi Fit, we open this application and click on the button Profile located at the bottom right, inside the tab Profile we click on the button Settings that appears at the bottom of this section. Click on the option Check for updates.Immediately the application will start download the new updateOnce the download is complete, Mi Fit will install the new firmware on your bracelet via Bluetooth, for which you will have to keep it near the mobile while the process lasts.

Other news that this update brings

This update of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is currently only available in China, as confirmed by the Chinese company itself through a publication of the official Mi Band account on Weibo.

This publication also details all the news that this update includes, in addition to the predefined responses for text messages:

The incorporation of the pomodoro function to create reminders of our tasks. increased pace targets in the activity Running outdoorsThe integration of public transport cards from different regions of China.Error correction.

