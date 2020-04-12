The mobile phone has occupied a privileged place on the work desk: right next to the computer if your job requires you to have one in front of you. Some choose to use different accessories with which they can keep the terminal with the screen always in view, more than anything to know who is calling you or if you receive any important message. But if you are a fan of the bitten apple and you have a computer and a signature phone we have a trick that may interest you: How to answer calls from your iPhone from a Mac.

How to answer calls using your Mac

Calling by phone using your computer does not have much mystery since there are applications that allow it. For example Skype allows you to make phone calls while using your machine, even if you have to pay. But if you have a Mac and iPhone you may not know that calls you receive from your computer can be answered.

For starters, you can turn on call notifications on the machine. The first step is very simple and is to synchronize the Apple ID of the two devices. In essence, you must have the same ID on your Mac and iPhone, so you should check it in the settings part of the two devices. You should also enable the iCloud sync feature enabled on both. From your Mac it should already recognize your Apple phone and you will see it in the Apple ID section. This will trigger iMessages and FaceTime, but you can still do more.

To activate the answering of calls on Mac you are one step away. In this case you have to go directly to your iPhone. Follow the path of Settings> Phone and select the part ‘Calls from other devices’. In this section, enable the function, from which you are just a click away, and then your devices to which you have linked your ID will appear. Choose your Apple computer and you will finally have the ability to answer calls from your iPhone on your Mac.

From this moment, Every time they call you, a notification will appear on the screen that will allow you to accept or reject the incoming call. Of course, if you decide to pick up the phone remember to have your headphones with a microphone at hand so that no one else finds out what you are talking to those who call you.