In the current slang of networks and multimedia entertainment, a ‘spoiler’ is telling someone a surprise about something they have not seen or read. The term ‘spoil’ refers to the same thing, to ruining a surprise or telling a crucial fact of a plot, such as burst the ending of Avengers Endgame or the new Star Wars who has not seen them yet.

Spoiled

Benefited from the surprising and surprising narrative of George RR Martin, the series of Game of Thrones or Game of Thrones is one of those like American Horror Story that each chapter releases one or more spoiler candidatesBecause if we tell someone who follows the series but has not yet seen the episode, we basically screw up his life. In fact there is someone who every Monday You do not enter Twitter, Facebook or any other social network until you have seen the chapter, because after eight seasons they have learned from the bitter trolls that are on the Net and that they just want to screw up.

In a mixture of initiative and also to take advantage of that bad milk that there are through sites like Twitter, the service that the web and Spoiled.io app provide could not be more effective, since for an amount of money we can ruin a bad idea the surprises of each new chapter of Game of Thrones season 8 just when it is finished broadcasting live in the early hours of Sunday to Monday, and until the end of the season.

Great power carries great responsibility

As we see on your website, we register, we put the Telephone numbers of the ‘victims’ or people to whom we are going to ruin a bit the hard start to the week, and the card details for pay the 0.99 cents what it costs to use the service.

And that’s it, anonymously Spoiled.io -go genius that of using the well-known Slither.io extension by the way-It will send a message with capture of the climax of the chapter to the WhatsApp of the ‘victims’. Yes, we know that it is something of a very bad idea, but at the same time if someone dislikes us and / or has already bothered us before with a spoiler to bad milk, it is the best opportunity to return it.