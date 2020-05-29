One of the items that has been gaining more space in the decoration of environments is the hive niche that has this name because its shape is hexagonal, which refers to a bee hive. Practical and functional, the hive niche assists in organizing the room and can be a good option for space optimization. Whether in environments such as living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and even a balcony, the hive niche gives an up in any decor, because there are several models, so it can be combined with the most different styles ranging from the classic to the most modern .

In addition to being a great item for the decorative composition of the environment, the hive niche helps a lot in the organization and optimization of any room. With the hive niche organizing books, toys, decorative items and even vases from a simple garden became easy and practical. The versatility of the hive niche is great, so the furniture has become a great success and is considered a wild item in the decoration. So, in this post we will teach you step by step how to make a hive niche and what are the different models of furniture.

1. The hive niche is a great option for space optimization – Photo: Homepedia

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Charles Eames Wood Chair – Daw – With Arms – Design – White

Carpet Trio 0148 Black White Rhombus 2×1,5m São Carlos

Puff Pastille Crochet Yellow

Beehive niche decoration 30 x 10 x 30 cm gray color

Beehive niche how to make yours

Because it is a simple piece of furniture that combines with all styles, the hive niche has been a great success as an item in decoration. In addition to being a great option as a decorative element, the hive niche is the ideal item to assist in organizing an environment and can be made by anyone in a simple way at home. Niche hive how to do? See below, the necessary materials and the hive niche step by step how to do it.

Wooden slats;

Wood glue;

Sandpaper;

Nails or staples;

Stapler or hammer;

Square;

Wood paint;

Brush or roller.

2. A practical and super functional item that can be made at home – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

20mm Nail Hammer 40200020

Bestfer 7.5 Meters Rubberized Magnetic Tape Measure

Nail for galvanized steel tile with fixing washer 18x27mm gray Fixtil

“Tramontina 25mm Nail Hammer”

Step by step:

The first step on how to make a hexagonal honeycomb niche is to cut the wooden slats at their ends, using the square to leave them in the same measure;

Assemble the hexagonal beehive niche and make sure that the slats are cut to the inside and glue all the ends with the wood glue;

It is necessary to wait for the wood glue to dry, this lasts about 12h to 36h;

Turn the hive niche and staple to keep the ends firm, this also facilitates the glue to dry properly;

Use sandpaper to make the hive niche level, without imperfections or wood chips;

Wood paint serves to personalize your hexagonal hive niche and as a finish;

Hang your hive niche with nails on the wall, they will be disguised in the corners of the hexagon. Ready! Your hexagonal honeycomb niche is already part of your home decor.

Beehive niche: Material and colors

With a hexagonal shape, the honeycomb niche combines the practicality of the niches and the personality of the design in the decoration, it can be easily found in decoration or construction stores. The honeycomb niche goes beyond its different format and can be found in various sizes, colors and materials, with MDF being the most common.

Hive niche mdf

The honeycomb niche in mdf is an easy and common option to be found for purchase, this is because mdf is a compact wooden model and practical to be used in making different items. A hive niche mdf has several varieties of models and sizes and therefore it is an excellent option for any environment decoration.

3. The hive mdf niche is a good option for any decoration – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

White Microfiber Fabric Curtain Rod 4.00×2.50 Bedroom And Living Room

Round Decorative Mirror Metal Luxury Iron Color 20,5CM KV0077

Mini Portable Fan With Led Light Ht-5580 Promotion

Kit 2 Frames Frames A4 (21×30) In Black Lacquered Wood With Glass

White beehive niche

If you are looking for a clean element, but that brings a touch of personality and elegance to the environment, the white beehive niche is the perfect choice. The white color is often associated with neutrality, but this concept has changed recently, because white furniture is timeless and matches any environment, so the white honeycomb niche is a great option for decoration.

4. The white beehive niche is a timeless option – Photo: Belasis

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

16cm Cast Iron Retro Vintage Photo Camera Safe (CJ-020)

KIT WHITE HIVE NICHES MDF

Durban Orange Decorative Ceramic Vase

Green Glass Drop Vase

Colorful beehive niche

The colorful beehive niche, on the other hand, imparts a creative and personality air to the environment. With different options on the market, the colorful beehive niche can be a complement to the decoration or even the highlight of it, in addition to combining with any environment from the living room, bedroom or outdoor area.

5. A colorful beehive niche brings more personality and joy to the environment – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Wallpaper Adhesive Childrens Pastel Pastels – 45×300 cm

Decorative Armchair with Puff Living Room Wooden Feet Naomi White Linen – Gran Belo

Beehive niche decoration 30 x 10 x 30 cm tutti pink color

Cassia high kitchen stool – White

See 49+ gorgeous models in the gallery to get inspired!

6. There are different models and niche formats, but the hexagonal hive niche complements any environment – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Hexagonal Niche 1 Unit Beehive 30x25x10cm Mdf 15mm

White Hairy Cushion 2 Units 45cm with Soft Silicone Refill

Natural Decorative Triangle Niche – Casatema

Decorative Cushion Shapes Geometrica Black and White 45x45cm

7. The hive niche is a great option for any environment – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Yellow Single Pillow 45X45cm

Sisal Living Room Rug 1.50 X 2.00 Clean Non-slip S-476

LIGHT WOOD Abstract Beveled Frame – Medium

Round Duo Side Table 50cm Cerentini Wood Structure

8. Colorful beehive niche is a great choice for organizing a children’s room – Photo: Casa Construção

Photo: Viva Decora

9. Joining decorative items and toys in the hive niche is an option – Photo: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

10. Using the hive niche in your hanging garden is a creative choice – Photo: Tadah

Photo: Viva Decora

11. Beehive niche in a creative room is an incredible choice – Photo: Tadah

Photo: Viva Decora

12. Beehive niche serves to organize various items and environments – Photo: Madeira madeira

Photo: Viva Decora

13. A garden made with several hexagonal niches – Photo: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

14. And the colorful niche bringing lightness to the decor – Veromobili

Photo: Viva Decora

15. How about using the hive niche as a hanging bar? – Photo: Fê Silveira Crafts

Photo: Viva Decora

16. An internal garden with niches is also beautiful and creative – Photo: The house my grandmother wanted

Photo: Viva Decora

17. Colorful niche in a children’s room, optimizes and decorates the environment – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

18. Children’s bedroom and colorful beehive niche are a great decoration pair – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

19. Yellow niche brings color to the environment – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

20. The hive niche can vary in size, just choose the ideal one for the environment – Photo: Honori

Photo: Viva Decora

21. Room decoration is a great option – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

22. Niche used as a sideboard leaves the functional environment – Photo: Doce obra

Photo: Viva Decora

23. Combining organization and decoration item – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

24. Decorating a room wall with beehive niches is a great way to gain space – Photo: Freepik

Photo: Viva Decora

25. Beehive niche with shelves are a great way to organize your room – Photo: Dicas decor

Photo: Viva Decora

26. Various beehive niche can be a great option – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

27. The hive niche can be used in different ways, both suspended and on the ground – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

28. Hexagonal niche in a children’s room is a great choice – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

29. The different sizes are great for any decor – Photo: Doce obra

Photo: Viva Decora

30. Popsicle sticks can also become a creative hexagonal niche – Photo: Doce obra

Photo: Viva Decora

31. An indoor garden can be cultivated in niches in the room – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

32. An entire wall with hexagonal niches can be a major highlight in the decoration – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

33. Several niches in a wall form a beautiful decoration in the room – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

34. Niche cultivated gardens are excellent decorative choices – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

34. Garden in the room is possible with the hive niches – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

35. The mix of practicality and decoration of the environment makes the niche a great choice – Photo: Tadah!

Photo: Viva Decora

36. The decoration of a children’s room gains a great ally – Photo: HRK artwork

Photo: Viva Decora

37. One corner of the wall is enough for the hive niches – Photo: Gramho

Photo: Viva Decora

38. The decoration of the children’s room looks amazing – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

39. Iron honeycomb niche with shelf a great option – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

40. Iron niche brings a modern air to the environment – Photo: Dicas decor

Photo: Viva Decora

41. Beehive niche with shelves are practical furniture – Photo: Doce obra

Photo: Viva Decora

42. White beehive niche serve as a sideboard – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

43. Niche with shelves are great for organization – Photo: RH teen

Photo: Viva Decora

44. The hive niche has several models, including a mirror – Photo: Hometeka

Photo: Viva Decora

45. Beehive niche with partitions is also a good option – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

46. ​​Colorful niche give personality to the environment – Photo: Viva Decora Magazine

Photo: Viva Decora

47. Built-in niches are also good options – Photo: Viva Decora Magazine

Photo: Viva Decora

48. Beehive niche organizing the environment – Photo: Elo7

Photo: Viva Decora

49. Outdoor garden can also be cultivated in niches – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

50. Beehive niche as a vase trimmer in the external area – Photo: Gaia Design

Photo: Viva Decora

51. Hive niche fern plants are good options – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

52. In a kitchen you can also use the hive niche – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

53. Keeping kitchen utensils in niches can be a good choice – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

54. In the baby room it is a great decoration and organization item – Photo: Doce obra

Photo: Viva Decora

See too:

Besides Jô: see other players that Fiel wants to have back