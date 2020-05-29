One of the items that has been gaining more space in the decoration of environments is the hive niche that has this name because its shape is hexagonal, which refers to a bee hive. Practical and functional, the hive niche assists in organizing the room and can be a good option for space optimization. Whether in environments such as living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and even a balcony, the hive niche gives an up in any decor, because there are several models, so it can be combined with the most different styles ranging from the classic to the most modern .
In addition to being a great item for the decorative composition of the environment, the hive niche helps a lot in the organization and optimization of any room. With the hive niche organizing books, toys, decorative items and even vases from a simple garden became easy and practical. The versatility of the hive niche is great, so the furniture has become a great success and is considered a wild item in the decoration. So, in this post we will teach you step by step how to make a hive niche and what are the different models of furniture.
2. The hive niche is a great option for space optimization – Photo: Homepedia
Photo: Viva Decora
Beehive niche how to make yours
Because it is a simple piece of furniture that combines with all styles, the hive niche has been a great success as an item in decoration. In addition to being a great option as a decorative element, the hive niche is the ideal item to assist in organizing an environment and can be made by anyone in a simple way at home. Niche hive how to do? See below, the necessary materials and the hive niche step by step how to do it.
Wooden slats;
Wood glue;
Sandpaper;
Nails or staples;
Stapler or hammer;
Square;
Wood paint;
Brush or roller.
2. A practical and super functional item that can be made at home – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
Step by step:
The first step on how to make a hexagonal honeycomb niche is to cut the wooden slats at their ends, using the square to leave them in the same measure;
Assemble the hexagonal beehive niche and make sure that the slats are cut to the inside and glue all the ends with the wood glue;
It is necessary to wait for the wood glue to dry, this lasts about 12h to 36h;
Turn the hive niche and staple to keep the ends firm, this also facilitates the glue to dry properly;
Use sandpaper to make the hive niche level, without imperfections or wood chips;
Wood paint serves to personalize your hexagonal hive niche and as a finish;
Hang your hive niche with nails on the wall, they will be disguised in the corners of the hexagon. Ready! Your hexagonal honeycomb niche is already part of your home decor.
Beehive niche: Material and colors
With a hexagonal shape, the honeycomb niche combines the practicality of the niches and the personality of the design in the decoration, it can be easily found in decoration or construction stores. The honeycomb niche goes beyond its different format and can be found in various sizes, colors and materials, with MDF being the most common.
Hive niche mdf
The honeycomb niche in mdf is an easy and common option to be found for purchase, this is because mdf is a compact wooden model and practical to be used in making different items. A hive niche mdf has several varieties of models and sizes and therefore it is an excellent option for any environment decoration.
3. The hive mdf niche is a good option for any decoration – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
White beehive niche
If you are looking for a clean element, but that brings a touch of personality and elegance to the environment, the white beehive niche is the perfect choice. The white color is often associated with neutrality, but this concept has changed recently, because white furniture is timeless and matches any environment, so the white honeycomb niche is a great option for decoration.
4. The white beehive niche is a timeless option – Photo: Belasis
Photo: Viva Decora
Colorful beehive niche
The colorful beehive niche, on the other hand, imparts a creative and personality air to the environment. With different options on the market, the colorful beehive niche can be a complement to the decoration or even the highlight of it, in addition to combining with any environment from the living room, bedroom or outdoor area.
5. A colorful beehive niche brings more personality and joy to the environment – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
See 49+ gorgeous models in the gallery to get inspired!
6. There are different models and niche formats, but the hexagonal hive niche complements any environment – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
7. The hive niche is a great option for any environment – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
8. Colorful beehive niche is a great choice for organizing a children's room – Photo: Casa Construção
Photo: Viva Decora
9. Joining decorative items and toys in the hive niche is an option – Photo: Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
10. Using the hive niche in your hanging garden is a creative choice – Photo: Tadah
Photo: Viva Decora
11. Beehive niche in a creative room is an incredible choice – Photo: Tadah
Photo: Viva Decora
12. Beehive niche serves to organize various items and environments – Photo: Madeira madeira
Photo: Viva Decora
13. A garden made with several hexagonal niches – Photo: Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
14. And the colorful niche bringing lightness to the decor – Veromobili
Photo: Viva Decora
15. How about using the hive niche as a hanging bar? – Photo: Fê Silveira Crafts
Photo: Viva Decora
16. An internal garden with niches is also beautiful and creative – Photo: The house my grandmother wanted
Photo: Viva Decora
17. Colorful niche in a children's room, optimizes and decorates the environment – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
18. Children's bedroom and colorful beehive niche are a great decoration pair – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
19. Yellow niche brings color to the environment – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
20. The hive niche can vary in size, just choose the ideal one for the environment – Photo: Honori
Photo: Viva Decora
21. Room decoration is a great option – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
22. Niche used as a sideboard leaves the functional environment – Photo: Doce obra
Photo: Viva Decora
23. Combining organization and decoration item – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
24. Decorating a room wall with beehive niches is a great way to gain space – Photo: Freepik
Photo: Viva Decora
25. Beehive niche with shelves are a great way to organize your room – Photo: Dicas decor
Photo: Viva Decora
26. Various beehive niche can be a great option – Photo: Revista Viva Decora
Photo: Viva Decora
27. The hive niche can be used in different ways, both suspended and on the ground – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
28. Hexagonal niche in a children's room is a great choice – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
29. The different sizes are great for any decor – Photo: Doce obra
Photo: Viva Decora
30. Popsicle sticks can also become a creative hexagonal niche – Photo: Doce obra
Photo: Viva Decora
31. An indoor garden can be cultivated in niches in the room – Photo: Revista Viva Decora
Photo: Viva Decora
32. An entire wall with hexagonal niches can be a major highlight in the decoration – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
33. Several niches in a wall form a beautiful decoration in the room – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
34. Niche cultivated gardens are excellent decorative choices – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
34. Garden in the room is possible with the hive niches – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
35. The mix of practicality and decoration of the environment makes the niche a great choice – Photo: Tadah!
Photo: Viva Decora
36. The decoration of a children's room gains a great ally – Photo: HRK artwork
Photo: Viva Decora
37. One corner of the wall is enough for the hive niches – Photo: Gramho
Photo: Viva Decora
38. The decoration of the children's room looks amazing – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
39. Iron honeycomb niche with shelf a great option – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
40. Iron niche brings a modern air to the environment – Photo: Dicas decor
Photo: Viva Decora
41. Beehive niche with shelves are practical furniture – Photo: Doce obra
Photo: Viva Decora
42. White beehive niche serve as a sideboard – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
43. Niche with shelves are great for organization – Photo: RH teen
Photo: Viva Decora
44. The hive niche has several models, including a mirror – Photo: Hometeka
Photo: Viva Decora
45. Beehive niche with partitions is also a good option – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
46. Colorful niche give personality to the environment – Photo: Viva Decora Magazine
Photo: Viva Decora
47. Built-in niches are also good options – Photo: Viva Decora Magazine
Photo: Viva Decora
48. Beehive niche organizing the environment – Photo: Elo7
Photo: Viva Decora
49. Outdoor garden can also be cultivated in niches – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
50. Beehive niche as a vase trimmer in the external area – Photo: Gaia Design
Photo: Viva Decora
51. Hive niche fern plants are good options – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
52. In a kitchen you can also use the hive niche – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
53. Keeping kitchen utensils in niches can be a good choice – Photo: Via Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
54. In the baby room it is a great decoration and organization item – Photo: Doce obra
Photo: Viva Decora
See too:
