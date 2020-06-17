When we use the Shortcuts app on our iPhone or iPad we have a couple of options. The first is that we create our own shortcut, as in the case of the Time Lapse photos we saw a while ago. The second is that we use a shortcut already created by someone else or downloaded from the internet. In this second situation, before we can add new shortcuts, we must make some adjustments.

Unreliable shortcuts, to be used with caution

Within the same Shortcuts app, in the Gallery tab, we find a section of shortcuts that we can add to My shortcuts with a single touch, but what if we want to add even more shortcuts? Easy, we set the app to trust unreliable shortcuts.

The options of the Shortcuts app are many and very varied, we have to be careful with the shortcuts that we install, since we could find, for example, one that simply collected the contacts from the device and sent them to some cloud. Therefore, Apple considers any shortcut outside the Gallery to be unreliable. The steps to use these shortcuts in our app are simple:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter the Shortcuts section.

We turn on Allow unreliable shortcuts.

We touch Allow.

We enter the code of our device.

Click OK.

Now that we have already given permission to the system to add shortcuts from the links, we just touch a link and after the Shortcuts app opens on our device, which shows us a preview of the different actions it carries out, we move to the bottom and we tap Get unreliable shortcut. Done, we already have the shortcut on our device.

Easy, right? With these simple steps we can use shortcuts that other people have created or that we find on the internet. Of course, always reviewing the steps you perform before executing it for the first time, great automation carries great responsibility.

Share

How to allow unreliable shortcuts in the Shortcuts app of our iPhone or iPad