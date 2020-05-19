         How to adjust the size of the text on the screen of our iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac

Do you know why older people take longer to put on glasses now? Because at to be able to zoom in on the screens of the devices we use the difficulty in reading is less evident than before. Let’s see, then, how to increase the size of the text on all the devices we use to be able to read it more comfortably.

How to adjust the size of the text on our iPhone or iPad

On our iPhone or iPad we have several options with which to vary the size of the text and make it more readable. First, the size of the text itself and, secondly, whether the text is shown in bold.

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Screen and brightness.

If we wish, we activate Text in bold.

We enter Text size.

We adjust using the slider to vary the font size.

Also, on the iPad we can enlarge screen icons Of start. We do so:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter the Home Screen and the Dock.

We mark bigger.

It should be said that some apps don’t support resizing dynamic text, in which case, it is best to contact the developer directly to update the application.

How to adjust the text size on our Apple Watch

On the Apple Watch, which is characterized by having a especially small text, we can also increase its size. We can do it from our linked iPhone or from the same watch:

We open the Settings app on our Apple Watch.

We enter Screen and brightness.

If we want, we activate Bold.

We enter Text size.

Press the “Aa” to the right or left to vary the font size.

If we want to adjust it from our iPhone the steps are very similar:

We open the Watch app on our iPhone.

We enter Screen and brightness.

If we wish, we activate Text in bold.

We adjust using the slider to vary the font size.

How to adjust the size of the text on our Mac

To finish, we can also adjust the size of the text on our Mac. Unlike on the iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, what we will adjust on our Mac is the size of the entire interface. This setting therefore includes buttons, menus, windows, etc. The steps are the following:

In the Apple menu () we choose System Preferences.

We enter Screens.

We enter the Screen tab.

We mark Adjusted.

We select one of the sizes that the system offers us.

On the Mac, with which we can work with external screens and monitors, we can adjust the size of the interface elements individually for each of them. Thanks to this versatility, and taking into account the differences in the resolutions of the different monitors, we will be able to see the texts and interface at the size that we want in each one of them.

Without a doubt, being able to adjust the size of the texts on our devices is an important advantage, for some it may be a comfort, for others a necessity. This is one of the many facets in which we see how Apple puts great dedication to making the operating systems it creates accessible to all.

