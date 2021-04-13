How to adjust the daily diet to cleanse the colon?

Diet and lifestyle are directly related to digestive and intestinal health; which in turn has a close connection with the optimal functioning of the immune system, disease prevention and body weight. Based on this as an important part of various nutrition trends focused on losing weight, experts in medicine and nutrition recommend periodic cleansing of the colon. It is a great natural method that allows us to promote health, eliminate everything that the body does not need, improve the absorption of nutrients, enhance digestion, fight bad breath, lose weight faster and even improve physical and mental performance.

First thing’s first. To begin with, it is important to understand everything the colon does for us, it is an organ that is a fundamental part of the digestive tract, it is also popularly known as the large intestine and is associated with essential functions in the body. When food enters the body, it is digested primarily in the small intestine, where vitamins and minerals are extracted. After that, the food passes into the colon which in turn draws out water and bacteria that help break down the food to prepare it to leave the body. In such a way that the colon is not only in charge of purifying the body; stores waste, extracts water, maintains hydration balance and absorbs some vitamins. You could say that a healthy colon functions as the body’s cleansing equipmentTherefore, following an inadequate diet can lead to obstructions that negatively interfere with many aspects of health.

It is simple: Without good habits focused on lifestyle, eating and stress management, it is impossible to have a adequate intestinal transit that promotes a good purification of the organism. Based on this, all kinds of remedies and diets to purify the colon have come to light, however experts agree that it is best to bet on create long-term sustainable eating habits; instead of doing restrictive diets for a few days to later resume the excesses.

In a way the body is wise and sends us signals all the time. A poor bowel function manifests itself through fatigue, diarrhea, allergies, constipation, bloating, headache, and an upset stomach. This type of symptoms is very common to occur in people who do not consume enough fiber, with a sedentary lifestyle and a poor diet based on a high intake of processed foods (rich in trans fats, refined flours, sugars and sodium) and a high alcohol consumption.

The good news is that simply by integrating certain foods into our daily diet, we can achieve a good gradual cleansing of the colon and considerably improve our health. At the same time, it is an important step to lose weight more quickly and effectively.

What foods to include in the daily diet to cleanse the colon?

The most important thing is to base the balance and base the daily diet on foods of natural origin, that shine for their density in nutrients. Although it is essential to increase the consumption of vegetable products and in sufficient quantities to really obtain their immense benefits, it is recommended to seek a good balance and integrate different food groups such as lean proteins of animal origin, whole grains, rich foods in omega-3 and probiotics. Based on this, we took on the task of preparing a list with the fundamental products to ensure a gradual and safe cleansing of the colon.

– Green leafy vegetables. It is committed to generously integrating these types of vegetables into daily meals, which not only contain important vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber They are very low in calories! The best alternatives are products such as: spinach, lettuce, arugula, chard and kale. Dare to use them to create colorful salads, stews, juices and green smoothies, soups and creams, they are the perfect base to prepare rich and light recipes.

– Foods rich in fiber. The average American has been found to consume about 13 grams of fiber per day, when in fact the expert recommendation is 25 to 35 grams for optimal colon health. Fiber is a nutrient simply essential for good digestive and intestinal health, toHelps cleanse the colon by stimulating regular bowel movements and promotes the movement of food through the digestive system. Bet on the consumption of fruits and vegetables that stand out for their high fiber content: pears, avocados, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, broccoli, potatoes, sweet potatoes, beets, mushrooms, carrots, artichokes, zucchini and green beans. Whole grains such as oats, cinchona, brown rice, and barley are also recommended.

– Foods rich in calcium and vitamin D. Research suggests that these nutrients are helpful in preventing colon cancer, in turn helping to reduce inflammation in the colon and limit the activity of certain chemicals and substances causing blockages. Bet on the consumption of nuts, whole grains, seeds, fish and shellfish, low-fat dairy (Greek yogurt and cottage cheese are the best alternatives), mushrooms, peas, liver and eggs.

– Probiotics. They are very important to ensure the good balance of intestinal flora, since in many occasions when cleaning the colon, both good and bad intestinal bacteria are usually eliminated. Bet on the consumption of fermented products such as: sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi, pickles and yogurt, there are also wonderful capsule supplements.

– Purifying infusions. As an important supplement to the diet, it is important to ensure adequate hydration, it is a key aspect in the functioning of the colon and in its optimal purification process. Although the intake of natural water is basic, nutrition experts also recommend the consumption of herbal teas with detox properties. Among the most powerful alternatives are: ginger infusion, lemon juice, juices / waters with aloe vera, diluted apple cider vinegar and anise tea.

All of these foods contain high amounts of fiber, calcium, and vitamin D, which are excellent for keeping the digestive and intestinal system working properly and are of great help to healthy eliminating everything that the body does not need. Integrating them as part of the daily routine is essential to achieve a gradual and safe cleansing of the colon. Best of all, you will quickly notice their benefits: they improve digestion, fight all kinds of gastrointestinal ailments, shine for their anti-inflammatory properties, are slimming and increase energy levels considerably.

