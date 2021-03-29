How to add Waze to Apple CarPlay

In any case, in the case of CarPlay another advantage is that it offers us the possibility of add new compatible apps with this system, as long as, of course, they are compatible. A good example is found with Waze, one of the most fashionable GPS and navigation apps in recent times, and that we can also start using through this system.

How to add Waze to CarPlay easily

To start the process we must open the app Settings of our iPhone, which we will find, as always, on the device’s home screen. Next, we touch general and on the next page we look for the option CarPlay, which we will have to press.