Our Mac is capable of learning the words that we usually write to be able to correct them and remember how we write them. If we frequently write a peculiar word, such as “codec”, we can ask our computer to remember it or, if necessary, forget it.

How to add words to the Mac dictionary

Adding words to the custom dictionary is very simple. further we can do it from any application where we can write a text, from Notes, to Pages through Reminders or iA Writer.

To add a new word, just secondary click on it and in the menu we choose Learn word. Automatically the red dotted line under the word will disappear and the Mac will recognize it as one more dictionary item.

How to delete words from the Mac dictionary

Deleting a custom word from the Mac dictionary is just as easy. We just secondary click on it and we choose the option Discard spelling. As confirmation of the change we should see the red dotted line appear below the word again.

How to add or remove group words

So far we have seen how we can add and remove words individually. A very useful choice for an occasional word or expression, but somewhat awkward if the list is long. Fortunately the system saves the dictionary of the Mac in a specific file and we can edit it to add or remove the words we consider. The steps are the following:

We open a Finder window.

In the Go menu we choose Go to folder.

Paste to the following address, without quotes: “~ / Library / Spelling”.

We touch Go.

In the folder that has just been opened we right-click on the file called LocalDictionary.

We mouse over Open With and choose TextEdit.

We remove or add all the words we want.

In this simple way we can paste, if we have it, our list of peculiar words so that the system can correct them appropriately. Consider that, on the other hand, the system takes care of adding the words you consider appropriate after seeing them write many times in a certain way, so we can find the list with several annotations even if we had never used this function.

Being able to add peculiar words, such as certain proper names, whether for individuals or companies, for example, is tremendously useful. This way we avoid the tart phrases that remain when the proofreader makes his own.

