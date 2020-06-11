Telegram It is one of the most secure platforms of the moment, its P2P encryption has made this messaging network one of the favorites. Of course, its level of users is not as great as what WhatsApp currently has, however, it is still a good alternative.

If you have recently started a group in this instant messaging application, surely you want to increase the number of members. Since regardless of the theme, the ideal would be for you to have a certain number of members.

One of the best known and applied ways to publicize Telegram groups is through the URL, which is used to share on different social networks and thus increase the number of users.

It is also possible add contacts manually so that they become part of your community, especially friends, family and acquaintances. If you don’t know how to do it, in this post you will learn how to add new members to Telegram groups.

How to add members to the Telegram group

Fortunately Telegram is a cross-platform appso you can add members to a group both on (PC and mobile). In addition, to perform this task you must be group administrator or failing to be member with privileges.

Having clarified these points, the process is very simple and easy, you just need to follow these steps on computers and mobile devices:

From the computer

Launch the Telegram application from the PC and click group where do you want add new members.

At the top right there is a menu in the form of three points, click on it.

It will show various options, select “Add members”.

Following this, it will reflect the entire list of your contacts, to select it you just have to give it click on the name, or search for it “Username” To be more precise.

By having selected all contacts what you wish add to groupclick on “Add” to end.

Done, now you will have new members in your Telegram group. You just have to keep them interested and prevent them from leaving.

From the phone

Start the app Telegram from your mobile device.

Locate the group where you want to add the member.

Press or touch on the group name, located at the top of the chat window.

Click where it says “Add members”, you can manually select the contacts you have added, or search for them through username.

To finish, touch on the check icon to add it to the group.

It will show a notification, touch on “ADD”.

Done, your contact has been successfully added as a member.

How to remove group members from Telegram

After add new members to Telegram groupsIt is very common to find unpleasant people, whether they break the rules imposed by the administrator or simply do not abide by the rules of permanence. Luckily, those types of people can be “Removed”, either using a programmed bot or manual way. For remove members follow these steps:

From the computer

Start the application of Telegram from the PC and click on the group where you want remove some of the members.

Click on the menu with the three points and select See info. of the group”.

This will display all the members of the group, whether they are administrators or common members.

Locate the unwanted user and when hovering over the name, the upper right will appear “Symbol of the X”, click on it.

It will display a question: Do you want to remove (Username) from the group? click on “Remove”.

Done, after completing these steps you will have successfully eliminated the person from the computer.

From the phone

Start the app Telegram from your mobile device.

Locate the group where you want to delete the member.

Press or touch on the group name, located at the top of the chat window.

Find the member you want remove from group and leave it pressed for 1 second.

A window will appear with three options available, select “Remove from group” and ready.

This way you can remove and add new members to Telegram groups from PC and cell phone, fast and with few steps.

