How to add multiple photos to your Instagram story

Millions Insta users Regularly check your accounts. This became an everyday activity that every socially active person engages in.

The “Story” feature is the latest addition to the platform and this is due to the fact that users are fond of sharing a glimpse of their day-to-day specials. You don’t need a lengthy story; you can share a little or all of your day.

It appeals to even those who spend their time on social networks scrolling left and right, up and down and left and right. Stories can be used to slide shows by themselves without the need for the user to scroll around.

While there are many different ways of telling a story on Instagram, you can also add multiple photos into an Instagram Story. Even though it’s only a few steps, it will cover all the basics.

Although it might sound simple and seem easy, certain things can become complicated, especially for those who are not familiar with the process. Instagram does not discriminate based on age. You can use Instagram for anyone who has an internet connection. In reality, Instagram is even popular with introverts.

How to upload multiple photos to Instagram Story

To upload the first set of images to your Instagram Story, there are several options. Either you do it in one go or take the time to upload all the photos.

This feature is used by more than half a billion Instagram users. Every day, millions of photos are shown in the Instagram Stories. It’s possible to layer these photos in order to create a better story. If you’re not on that stage yet, it might be time for you to learn about these things or outsource them to an Service for Instagram growth.

Photo Sticker

You are looking at your Instagram Story’s camera screen. Look at the background to match the photos that you’re about to upload. The eyedropper is powerful enough to alter your story background. So pick the best choice.

This is simply you being creative. This can be skipped. Say, you don’t care at all about what background your Instagram Story will have. It’s all about you just wanting to get those pictures up. You can.

You may look for a design. If you want to skip that part, too, you’re free to do so. In case it’s not necessary, after getting your camera set up, click on the Instagram photo sticker button. It is usually located in the upper left hand corner of your IG feed.

After you tap, it will bring up your Camera Roll and your Photo Gallery. Click on any photos that you wish to be included in an Instagram Story series. Each photo can be edited, resized or modified to your satisfaction by changing the settings. Zoom in, zoom out, apply filters, and change the edges to make them rounder or smaller. Wait until you’re satisfied with your work, then go, post it. You’re all done.

Layout Tool

Prior to the introduction of Instagram Story’s advanced feature, there was an assortment of photo editing and collage tools that were available for anyone who wanted them.

You can understand if it seems impossible to use all the layering tools at once. You can add multiple photos to your Instagram Story account using the Layout Tool that comes with it. You are searching for this feature to enable multiple photo uploads at the same time? This is it. Your first Instagram Story photo will make you smile and feel satisfied.

Now, fast forward to the Story screen. Look to the left for a small plus sign and a round profile photo. Click on the icon. The new screen will open, giving you the opportunity to choose Multiple from the icon next to it. This icon looks similar to 2 cards joined together. Upper right hand side, in blue, that’s where it is.

You will now see all your photos saved in the gallery. To make it appear a sequence of numbers starting at 1, tick the circle buttons. If there are 3-4 photos, the round markers will automatically be filled with blue. If you wish to add stickers or edit your photos, click the next button at the bottom. Now, post by tapping “Your Story”, and you’re done.

Upload multiple features

More of a copy-paste option, “upload multiple” feature in posting to your Instagram Story is just another way to do it. You can use this option to directly access the Photos App, or Icon on your device.

Choose the desired image. Click on Copy Photo. This will usually appear as two pieces of paper, each one on top of the other with a folded tip in the upper left hand corner. Once you have tapped that, go to Instagram. Proceed to Create a New Story part and wait for that “add to story” sticker to pop up. Once it appears, click on it and copy the image.

You can repeat the same process for your second, third or fifth photo. Make sure to edit all options. To wrap up, click on “Your Story” to post it. That’s it.

There are many ways you can kill a cat. Instagram Story has multiple ways that you can add photos. If you feel that this task is too difficult, don’t despair. There are many options available to you depending on your preference for Instagram Story items.