Instagram It is one of the most used social networks in the world. If, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, it was one of the fastest growing users’ preferences, once this public health problem occurred, that trend was reaffirmed. Taking advantage of these weeks of confinement, many have wanted to touch up or beautify their profiles. And one of the best ways to do it is taking advantage of the featured stories offered by this platform.

If you do not know what we mean, let us tell you that the featured stories are those that, when entering a profile, are located below the personal information, and above the feed photos. The main difference between these contents and traditional stories is that they do not disappear after 24 hours. Featured stories remain there indefinitely. As long as we want.

It is even possible to organize them by categories, to put the highlights of a trip on one side and with the family or your partner on the other, etc. The important thing is that these stories will not disappear after a day published. So let’s review what are the steps to follow to learn about its use.

How to add featured stories on Instagram

You will see that adding featured stories to your profile is quite simple, following this tutorial:

Enter from your mobile to your Instagram account as you usually do. You will see the New icon appear, with a “+”, in the same line that we explained before. There you can add new featured stories when you want. At the moment, you have to select one or more stories that you want I will add to that «folder» When you have selected them, click Next Your new «folder» of featured stories will be published on your profile

From there, many more options open up that you should take into account. By holding down the icon, you can edit the featured story or stories, delete them, copy their link, or share them directly with someone else. In other words, they are fully customizable.

Featured ones are saved exactly in the order in which they were uploaded to your profile. You can upload all the old stories you want. As for the data that you will see when entering your featured stories, only the number of how many followers have seen them remains. But you will not be able to visualize who they have been.

Also remember that you can see the highlights of other people when you want to do it. Both from the Instagram app and from its official website. You must click on the circles and slide between them.

