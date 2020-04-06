         How to add, edit and delete accounts in the Notes app on our iPhone, iPad or Mac

The Notes app on our iPhone, iPad or Mac is much more capable than meets the eye. From formatting options, creating lists, folders with which to sort content to document scanning, the app is full of functionality. And one of the most important is synchronization with accounts so that our notes are available on all our devices.

The most common way to synchronize notes is to use our Apple account. The reason is mainly be able to protect notes using encryption and password so that only we can access them. This function is only available when the note is synchronized with our Apple account. However, if the security of a note is secondary, we can use other accounts to synchronize the notes.

When we use Google accounts, Exchange, Hotmail, etc., the notes, in addition to synchronizing with all our Apple devices, can also be synchronized with Android phones or Windows computers.

How to add, disable or delete Notes accounts on our Mac

Add accounts to Notes

We open the Notes app on our Mac.

In the Notes menu we choose Accounts.

On the right side we select the account we want to add. Depending on the type of account, the login process is slightly different.

When asked, let’s make sure to enable Notes in the sync options.

Now, in the sidebar of the Notes app we will see our new account appear with all its folders and notes.

Deactivate a Notes account

The steps are similar to the ones we just followed.

We open the Notes app on our Mac.

In the Notes menu we choose Accounts.

On the left side we select the account that we want to deactivate.

We uncheck Notes in the sync options.

It’s that simple, all the notes and folders next to the account will disappear from Notes.

Delete a Notes account

Unlike the previous step, where we have only disabled access to the account, if we no longer want to use the account we can delete it. The steps, again, are similar.

We open the Notes app on our Mac.

In the Notes menu we choose Accounts.

On the left side we select the account that we want to delete.

We touch the “-” button at the bottom of the list.

We confirm by touching OK.

How to add, disable or delete Notes accounts on our iPhone or iPad

Keep in mind that, for synchronization to be effective, we must add the account with which we will synchronize the notes on all the devices that we want to use it. As before, we can also deactivate or eliminate it when appropriate.

Add accounts to Notes

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Passwords and accounts.

We touch Add account. Depending on the type of account, the login process is slightly different.

When asked, let’s make sure to enable Notes in the sync options.

Deactivate Notes accounts

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Passwords and accounts.

We select the account that we want to deactivate.

We disabled Notes in the sync options.

We confirm that the notes will be removed from our iPhone or iPad by tapping Delete from my iPhone / iPad.

Delete Notes accounts

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Passwords and accounts.

We select the account that we want to delete.

We disabled Notes in the sync options.

We confirm that the notes will be removed from our iPhone or iPad by tapping Delete from my iPhone / iPad.

And it’s that simple. With these steps we can add, deactivate or delete the accounts with which we synchronize our notes and improve our productivity. In the end, which account to choose is a very personal matter, however, from experience, I have to say that the fewer accounts we synchronize the better. And if we want to be able to encrypt important notes, remember that only iCloud offers this option.

