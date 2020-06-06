You cannot always reply to all the messages that come to WhatsApp, at least of your own handwriting. What you can do is schedule WhatsApp to reply messages for you. We will see how you can do it both in WhatsApp for Android and in WhatsApp for iPhone.

Programming automatic responses on WhatsApp is possible with the help of additional applications. On Android, there are many related applications for scheduling messages and adding automatic responses. In iOS, there are not so many options without jailbreak, although you can achieve something similar with WhatsApp Business.

Automatic responses on WhatsApp for Android

The standard version of WhatsApp does not include support for automatic responses, but third-party developers have managed to achieve something similar. using the notification system Android. There are several similar applications, although Autoresponder for Wa, by the same author who has similar solutions for Telegram, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

AutoResponder for WA – Auto Answer

The application basically watches your notifications until it detects one from WhatsApp. When the case comes, it processes it and sends the response message through the notification. Therefore, the application need access to notifications, something that will ask you the first time you open it.

Granting access is as easy as pressing Notification settings and then check the box next to the application. Then go back to the application and you will be able to access all its functionality.

Then it’s time to add your first scheduled message. The free version of AutoResponder for Wa allows you to add simple automatic responses to both specific messages and all messages. To add a reply to all messages, tap All. In the frame Reply message, write the text you want to be sent to the chat when the previous rule is fulfilled (which, in our case, is when any message arrives).

With this you would already have your automatic response configured in WhatsApp for Android, although if you want you can fine-tune the configuration so that it applies only to specific contacts or groups. The Pro version (14.99 euros one-time payment) adds advanced functions, such as choosing the hours of operation of the responses.

Automatic responses in WhatsAp for iPhone

In the App Store you will not find applications such as AutoResponder for WhatsApp, so you are relegated to the tools of the house. Although the official version of WhatsApp does not have any type of automatic responses, WhatsApp Business yes.

WhatsApp Business is the business version of WhatsApp, although nothing prevents you from setting up an account with your phone number even if you are not. Among the additional functions of WhatsApp Business that are not in normal WhatsApp are: welcome messages and absence messages.

While the welcome message is sent only the first time someone contacts your profile, the absence message can be configured as an automatic reply. To use it you must go in the WhatsApp Business Settings section Company Settings> Absence Message.

Check the box and you can write your absence message on the bottom. You can configure if you want this message to be sent always, at a personalized time or when messages arrive outside of your business hours.

These absence messages they are not as comprehensive as the automatic responses that you can achieve on Android with Autoresponder for Wa, but it is the closest thing you can achieve on an iPhone. At least, if you don’t have a Jailbreak.

Better with Jailbreak

Now, if you have jailbroken your iPhone and you have the alternative Cydia store ready, the possibilities multiply. In Cydia you will find WaAutoReply Although it was formerly a paid application, it is now completely free. The only downside is that it is compatible with iOS 8, 9 and 10, without mentioning the latest versions.

WaAutoReply is integrated into WhatsApp settings, where the new setting appears Auto Reply. Activate it and then you can write your personalized message for the next time someone contacts you.