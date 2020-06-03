The login process is somewhat monotonous and we have to go through every time we start our computer. However, to make this process more personal, we are going to show you how to add a personalized message at the start of Windows 10. Depending on the edition we have of the system, the process involves making a change in the Windows 10 registry. or make a change in the editor for local security policies.

Add a custom message when starting Windows 10

Considering that a large part of the users of the Microsoft operating system has the Home edition, we are going to show the steps to follow to add a personalized message at the start of Windows 10 in this edition.

For this, we will have to make some modifications to the system registry, therefore, it is best that we first make a backup of the registry or a system restore point. In this way, if something goes wrong during the change, we can return to how we had everything before the change without any problem.

Once this is done, these are the steps to follow:

We open a Run window, Win + R.

We wrote regedit and press Enter or OK.

We navigate to the route HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionPoliciesSystem.

We look for the string value legalnoticecaption.

We double click on it to edit it and in Value information we write the message that we want to show up at Windows 10 startup.

Next we look for the string value legalnoticetext.

We double click on it again to edit it and in Value data we write the message that we want to be displayed at system startup.

We close the registration window.

We restart the team.

Now we can see how when the computer starts up again, the personalized message that we have just indicated appears in the modified string values ​​in the system registry. Specifically, the message will appear on our computer screen with a blue background and an OK button to complete the system startup process.

From the editor of local security policies

For those with other system editions such as Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise or Education, it is possible to use the local security policy editor to add a personalized message at system startup. For this, these are the steps to follow:

We open a Run window, Win + R.

We wrote secpol.msc and press Enter or OK.

Next we go to the route Local policies> Security options.

We seek the directive “Interactive login: message title for users trying to login”

We double click on it and this will open the window of properties of the directive

In the tab Setting local security we write the Title of the message that we want to be displayed at Windows 10 startup. For example, welcome message.

We accept and apply the changes.

Now we go back to the policy editor and look for “Interactive login: message text for users trying to login”

We double click on it and this will open the policy properties window

In the Local security settings tab we write the text of the message that we want to be displayed at Windows 10 startup.

We accept and apply the changes.

Now, we can already try to restart the computer and verify that the personalized message will appear at the start of Windows 10. First, the title of the message indicated in the corresponding policy will be displayed, then the message will be seen and just below an Accept button to continue with the system startup.