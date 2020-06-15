Telegram, the instant messaging network keep giving what to talk about. One of the factors that makes the use of this app attractive and that differentiates it from WhatsApp, is the possibility of interacting with the bots that are integrated into the groups.

Most of these robots are accounts manipulated by software and artificial intelligence designed to facilitate tasks, personal use, entertainment and a variety of tastes.

They are capable of teaching, playing, transmitting, remembering, searching, integrating with other services, among other things. The great advantage is that being a Open Source, allows the creation, development and bot integration by anyone.

If it catches your attention and you want to add one of the best telegram bots to your list, in this article you will learn all the steps to follow, from your mobile or computer. Of course, to comply with this process, you must be group creator or administrator.

How to add a bot to Telegram groups

It should be noted that there are thousands of bots with hundreds of different functions and in all languages, each can be useful for users, especially because they can interact or take a tour new members to stay up to date with the latest news.

To add a bot to a Telegram group, it is important to have at least the name to quickly locate it. To do this, you must do the following:

From the computer

Start the application of Telegram from PC.

In the search bar write the bot name that you want to integrate.

Click on the first option. Bots are represented with a robot icon.

Followed by this, click on the three dots option and select “Add to a group”.

It will show a window with all the groups with administrative permission, select the desired group.

To finish click on “OKAY” and ready.

From the phone

Start the application of Telegram from your cell phone.

Touch on the magnifying glass icon, write the bot name and select. Generally it appears first, otherwise it is necessary to search below.

Once the bot window is located and opened, tap on the bot name and press the three dots in the upper right.

Press the option “Add to a group” and choose the desired group, to finish press “ADD” and ready. The robot will now be available in the group.

Best bots you can add to Telegram groups

Once you have learned add a bot to a Telegram groupThe next step is to choose the bots that are according to the theme of the group and thus be able to get the most out of these softwares. To start, enter one of these names that we show you below:

@ImageBot – Send a keyword to this bot and it will provide you with a relevant image.

@TriviaBot: Test your trivia knowledge or add it to groups to compete with friends.

@PollBot: elementary to group chats and to create surveys.

@RateStickerBot: Discover and rate new stickers.

@AlertBot: Set a time and this bot will send you a reminder of what you want.

@GithubBot: Keeps you informed of the latest GitHub updates.

@StoreBot: Find new bots and rate them.

@WeatherMan: Add this bot to keep you informed of the weather in your city.

@AmazonGlobalBot: very useful to know the prices of the Amazon store.

@GifBot – great for adding wonderful GIFs to the conversation.

@HangBot: There is no better way to hang out than to play hangman with the members of the group.

@AllWallpaperBot: The fastest way to search for wallpapers, whether for mobile devices or computers.

The list of bots is endless, here we show you some of the most popular ones and you can also check out our list of best bots for Telegram, with a wide variety of inline, independent robots and even a special bot shop.

Now, could you add a bot to the Telegram groups? If so, it is time to get the most out of these programs.

