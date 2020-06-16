· 61 percent of consumers say they feel better and willing to buy from a company that promotes content marketing

· The fundamental objective of marketing is to identify and satisfy the needs of society

· There are specifically 3 aspects that add to the study framework and give a functional vision

Marketing has changed and evolved, which has even generated new behaviors, opportunities and challenges for the brand. Among technological advances, changes in distribution, consumer power, increased competition, sector convergence, globalization and personalization.

The benefits of a marketing strategy as it can be applied in the goods, services, events, people, places, organizations and ideas sector.



Marketing features:

As part of strategic and corporate marketing there are specifically 3 aspects that add to the framework of study and give a functional vision. By this we mean the three corners of a model.

Systematic: This is the focus of the coordination of systems, ranging from the principles that allow an ordered relationship to the structure of knowledge, in this way the existing interactions between all the components can be established.

Dynamic: this is the force that produces the movement of an action, in the case of marketing they are the movements that are produced by a marketing strategy

Functional: that as its name says, it is about the functions that each of the components or modules must perform, in stricter terms. By means of a mathematical procedure, predictive capacity is measured, controlled, corrected and developed.

5 variables for your marketing strategy:

·Advertising: Throughout the 20th century, advertising was implanted in societies that have reached a certain degree of advanced capitalism. According to the text « Advertising and Human Sciences » by José Antonio Hernández Guerrero, this is due to its persuasive impact.

In addition, it is pointed out that advertising has become a financial instrument of the press, going from being an additional resource to being part of trade policy. This means that it went from being an optional resource for some brands to being an indispensable step for any company or micro-company.

What is not surprising, because with the constant changes both technological and digital, more and more resources emerge within marketing that are part of a strategy.

·Sale promotion: One option is to use the value chain as a value tool. It identifies new relevant activities in terms of strategy that generate value and cost in a specific business. These comprise five primary activities and four support activities.

In this we find the infrastructure of the company as the main point, from finance, planning, among other points, after this I followed the management of human resources, the development of technologies and training, as well as supplies.

As extra points is inbound logistics, development operations, outbound logistics, marketing and sales as well as post-sales service. The success of the brand will depend on how you use this chain.

·Public relations: with the aim of promoting a favorable image of the company or products. The first thing you should do is invest according to your platform.

LasBA assures that if it is the first time that you create your budget for digital marketing, the most reasonable thing is to allocate 7 or 8 percent. This is because being at the level of the economic scope of the company, especially if you are an SME.

You should not stop wondering at all times if it is relevant to your potential consumers.

Also remember that quality is more important than quantity. Create a balance between organic and promotional content image vs. text less is more.

·Personal sales: This is direct, personal and interactive communication between seller and buyers.

The main thing is the product or service offered and the way it is delivered. Annex to this follows the method and tools to offer the distribution channels; (personal sales, advertising, sales promotion and advertising).

·Direct marketing: it is used from postal mail, telephone or fax to reach the consumer, but also email or internet is used to communicate directly or request a response.

The content email, this allows us to send the commercial message directly, mainly to send promotions, acquire businesses, request sales or donations.

The accessibility of your service, personal interests (reason to consume this product or service) and the added value obtained. They are fundamental tools for collecting information.

