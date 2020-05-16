· The neuroscientific methods in the analysis to know the potential consumers, this allows to know them and to know their consumption characteristics

· Marketing by itself only requires a foundation of knowledge from different disciplines such as psychology, sociology, economics, exact sciences, even anthropology

· Up to 90 percent of the decisions we make are subconsciously and that only 10 percent are truly conscious decisions

Neuromarketing has proven that the brain of consumers can be activated by a word that captures their attention and thus gain potential customers.

One option is to use the value chain as a value tool. It identifies new relevant activities in terms of strategy that generate value and cost in a specific business. These comprise five primary activities and four support activities.

In this we find the infrastructure of the company as the main point, from finance, planning, among other points, after this I followed the management of human resources, the development of technologies and training, in addition to supplies.

As extra points is inbound logistics, development operations, outbound logistics, marketing and sales, as well as after-sales service. The success of the brand will depend on how you use this chain.

According to chapter 2, “How to institute consumer satisfaction through quality, service and value”, in which this chain is proposed, greater emphasis should be placed on the central processes of the company, which for the most part they involve an interaction of functions based on cooperation.

What are the core processes?

The process of making new products, inventory management, order processing until delivery and customer service are the processes to consider to achieve success and that will help you win loyal customers.

By applying the neuro-scientific methods in the analysis to know the potential consumers, this allows us to know them and to know their consumption characteristics. But above all, its objective is to get into the customer’s head.

Consumer measurement techniques:

This technique is one of the most used in neuromarketing for its low cost, these research techniques to collect data to infer emotional involvement with what is observed in the test.

For this process, technology plays a great role since eye tracking uses high-speed cameras to track the movement of the eye cells, deliating the pupil and blinking.

This information allows knowing the visual routes of the subjects and creating maps where the view is constantly paused to know the tastes of the consumer. From this you can create analysis of brochures and other printed originals or web pages.

