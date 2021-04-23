How to activate the self-destruction of messages in Telegram

The step by step to schedule the self-deletion of messages in chat, groups, secret chat and Telegram channels.

Telegram is one of the instant messaging platforms that offers the most functions, not only individually but also in groups. On Telegram we can find free games to play alone or with friends, create channels, groups, ephemeral or self-destructing messages and much more.

Since 2013 users of Telegram have available the possibility of schedule message deletion or self-destruct inside a secret chat. But for some time, this same function has also been added for any message, be it group or personal messages.

Maybe you already know how the self-destructing messages on Telegram, but in case you are one of those who still do not know it well, we will tell you the step by step below. An interesting detail is that the procedure for message self-deletion it is slightly different when it comes to group, individual or secret chats.

But first let’s see …

What is the self-destruction of messages on Telegram for?

It is known that we send thousands of messages to hundreds of contacts and not everything we send has the same importance. There are messages that are not foreverPerhaps they are only for a specific issue and then they cease to be important. In other cases, it may be that for security reasons the most convenient thing is that the message disappears, however, it is useful to have the possibility that certain messages expire or are deleted after a certain time.

That said, now we will go to what we had promised you at the beginning, we are going to tell you how to go about programming self destruct in 3, 2, 1 …

Enable self-destruction in chats and groups

If you are an administrator in a Telegram group or you are in a normal chat with another user, you can program the self-deletion of messages from the Empty chat option.

To do so, follow these steps:

Open the conversation in TelegramTap on the three dots in the upper right corner to open the menuChoose the option Empty chat. You will see that a window opens in which you can configure the following: Empty also for my contact Auto-delete messages from this chat Next you will see the time options for the self-deletion of messages, you can choose between: No – Never to delete 24 hours 7 days

And this is it, once the steps are done, your messages will self-destruct within the previously stipulated period.

Activate self-destruction in secret chats

If you are used to using the secret telegram chats, you probably also want to schedule a time for your self-elimination. We have already mentioned that the procedure is quite similar to the one we explained in the previous point, but there are some differences. So now we will give you the step by step for the self-destruction of messages in a secret Telegram chat.

Open the conversation in the secret chat.Open the menu and choose the option Configure self-destruction.Choose the time interval between: 1 second1 minute1 day1 week Once you have chosen the time period for the self-deletion of messages, tap on Done.

The secret chats they have some different characteristics than normal messages: they cannot be forwarded, they are end-to-end encrypted, and they do not allow screenshots.

Enable self-destruct on channels

If you are an administrator of a Telegram channel you also have the possibility to program the self-destruction of messages.

The steps to follow are very simple and we will mention them below:

Enter the channel Telegram.Open the menu and choose the option Configure auto-deletion. In the same way as in a normal chat, a window will open with the options for deletion: No – Never to delete. 24 hours7 days.

Ready, once the term has been chosen, messages will self-destruct when the time is up.

Something important to keep in mind is that In all cases, message self-destruct will be applied to all messages sent after the function has been programmed. This is equivalent to saying that all the previous messages will not be deleted, if you want to discard them you will have to delete them one.

Now you know what steps you should follow to activate the self-destruction of messages in Telegram and get more out of this application.

