Although it is also known of cases in which this information also circulates, even if it is not for a limited period, in the Internet Superficial as we know the portion of cyberspace that we navigate on a daily basis and which is accessed by traditional engines known to all.

The risk that these listings with confidential data circulate through this space is that any account can be violated, with all the risks that this entails, including the possibility of receive a threat where a cybercriminal seeks to extort the victim telling him that if he doesn’t pay you a certain amount of money, which is usually asked to be in cryptocurrencies, so that movements are not tracked.

How to protect your accounts

The first step is to change passwords on a regular basis and avoid repeating the same password at all sites: because if that is done, then data leakage at one site could help the cybercriminal to access all the platforms linked to that same user.

Another very important point is to activate the second authentication factor, which is the use of a token as a second verification measure. When using this option, even when someone accesses your password, it will not be enough to enter the account because they will be asked for that second authentication factor, a token, which is received by SMS or by some authentication app such as Authy or Google Authenticator, among others. . Even in some cases the same mobile phone (device) can be used as a means of identity verification.

To activate the verification in two steps you have to go to the Account panel within Gmail, which can be accessed from the mail (both in the web and mobile version) or by clicking here. Then you have to enter the Security section and “Two-step verification”. Once there, you have to choose how you want to receive that verification code or token.

From the configuration menu, go to “Security and login” and there choose “Two-step authentication”. You can also enter this option by entering this link.

In Instagram, the system is very simple, you have to go to Settings, then Security and “Two-step authentication”, where you must choose, as in the previous cases, how you want to receive that verification token.

Enter into the configuration menu of the app where it says Security and there choose to activate the second authentication factor. In this case, you can choose to use the fingerprint as an additional security measure.

You have to enter within the option “Login and security” and then “Two-step verification”, as mentioned in the previous cases.

In banking applications there are also options to associate the token with the account. It is convenient to activate this second authentication factor in all apps (whether they are transport, delivery or whatever) where the debit or credit card data has been loaded.