SET Puebla News

The announcement of a new reaction added to Facebook during this quarantine of the coronavirus pandemic has attracted the attention of Internet users.

It is the reaction of “I care” or “Care”, accompanied by an emoji of a face hugging a heart, a sign of empathy and solidarity in these difficult times.

The news was released on April 17 by the communications manager of the social network, Alexandre Voica, through a publication on Twitter.

Voica pointed out that this new function would be added to those already existing on Facebook so that users can show support for the crisis caused by COVID-19.

However, the days have passed and many have begun to complain that the expected reaction is not available. There were even users who spread through networks a series of supposed steps to follow to activate it.

You should know that all these “tricks” to add the “I care” reaction are false. What to do then?

Voica himself stated that users must have patience for the reaction to appear. It will eventually reach the whole world, but at the moment it is only available in countries that have been hit hard by the pandemic, such as Italy, Spain and the United States.

In the case of Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Peru and other Latin American countries, its users will have to wait a little longer, since until now they have not released an official date for the new function to reach these regions.

