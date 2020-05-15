         How to activate the new Chrome functionality that blocks ads that consume your CPU, battery and Internet connection

Google has announced that it will begin to experiment with a technology that they have been developing for months, in order to improve the battery consumption in our equipment and the speed of the pages we visit.

Through a blog post, the company has announced that plan to integrate it into Google Chrome in August. They ensure that, in this way, they will be able to block advertising that consumes the resources of our equipment or our Internet connection.

“We recently discovered that a fraction of the ad percentage consumes a disproportionate share of device resources, such as battery and network data, without the user knowing. These ads (such as those that mine crypto, are poorly programmed, or are not optimized for network use) can drain battery life, saturate exhausted networks, and cost money. ”

Google has clarified that this measure will affect those Ads that use unnecessarily large images (weighing more than 4 megabytes or using the CPU for 60 seconds).

Google claims that only 0.3% of ads exceed this size or CPU usageBut the problem is that they “account for 27% of network data and 28% of all CPU usage used by ads.”

When we come across any such announcement, Chrome will take care of limiting system and network resources, and a gray space will appear in its place informing us that this advertising has been removed. ”

How to activate it right now

How to activate it right now

Just type “chrome: // flags / # enable-heavy-ad-intervention” in the Chrome address bar. Above we will see an option called “Heavy Ad Intervention” and in the submenu we have to choose “enabled” and restart the browser.

