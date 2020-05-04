         How to activate the Google Assistant and on which devices it is compatible

One of the current strengths of Android is its Assistant. Google has developed the best voice assistant of the moment, above Siri, Bixby or Alexa, including it in practically all the phones that go on the market, unless the manufacturer deactivates it for some reason.

So let’s tell you how can you activate the google assistant, as well as to detail what are those devices compatible with it, although we already anticipate that it is more than likely that your device is.

Activating Google Assistant

As we said, Google Assistant usually comes active by default on your Android phone, and you just have to press the home button (either virtual or physical) or scroll from the corners in the case of Android 10 to activate it. However, for some reason you may not have it active, so it is worth knowing how can we activate it manually.

Activation of the Google Assistant is quite hidden among the settings, but it is easy to achieve if we take the appropriate steps

For this, we must open the google app, pre-installed on all Android devices (except those without Google services). Once we have the app open we are going to go to ‘More’, to then click on ‘Settings’. Once we are in this menu, we will click on “Assistant”, and within this submenu we will look for the “telephone” section.

After all these not too intuitive steps, we will finally see the desired interface: the one that allows us to activate and deactivate the google assistant at will. Just activate the small toggle to start the wizard, being able to also configure the input, voice output and other methods from here.

Requirements for the Google Assistant

Regarding the requirements of Google Assistant, luckily, they are quite low. The Google Assistant requires, first of all, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, a fairly old version of Android released in 2015. Second, requires 1.5 GB of RAM and 720p (HD) resolution. Finally, it requires that we have updated Google Play services, as well as the Google application (Google app 6.13 or higher).

At present most mobiles come with Google Assistant activated. However, if you can’t find it anywhere, make sure you have both the Google app and the Google Assistant app itself installed.

Share



How to activate the Google Assistant and on which devices it is compatible