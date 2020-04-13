One of the great advantages of Android is the multitude of applications that you have at your disposal. To give an example, in the event that one does not like the keyboard application that comes by default on a mobile phone, just go to the Play Store and install any of the hundreds of alternatives that exist. And it is that the keyboard in a smartphone is something essential because it is surely one of the tools that we use the most throughout the day.

Now, not everything is going to be keyboards full of colors and with hundreds of options. Unfortunately there are people who cannot use this type of application and who need other means to make use of technology. We talk about blind or visually impaired people. People who, by the way, technology has made life much easier because both Android and iOS they have more and more tools for people with disabilities and that is only good news.

So you can activate the braille keyboard on Android phones

According to Wikipedia, braille is a tactile reading and writing system designed for blind people. Also known as cecography. It was devised in the mid-19th century by Frenchman Louis Braille, who became blind due to an accident during his childhood while playing in his father’s workshop.

What if, Android also has a keyboard for typing in Braille, for all those people who need it. Best of all, no additional application installation or complicated steps are required. As reported from Google’s own blog, the company’s goal is to make the world increasingly accessible, so they hope that this keyboard can help all people with vision problems.

To use it, the first thing to do is activate TalkBack in the Accessibility section of our terminal settings. Android includes various accessibility tools that simplify the use of the device. From enlarging the screen elements, to the option of connecting a Braille display that allows blind people to interact with the text on their phones. This is TalkBack.

Once this is done, the following instructions must be followed:

Go to Adjustments

To select Accessibility – TalkBack – Settings

To select Braille keyboard

To select Tap to configure

Click on Adjustments

Activate option TalkBack braille keyboard

Open any app you can type with, like Gmail (not all apps are compatible with this keyboard)

Activate the edit field

Select Change input method and select braille keyboard

Regarding the use of the Google braille keyboard, his own blog has a complete tutorial to use it so if you are interested We recommend that you go directly there to learn how it works..

Without a doubt, it is magnificent news that companies such as Google are committed to accessibility in their technological devices, and that is no one should be deprived of the use of technology regardless of their abilities.

