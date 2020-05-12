Today we are going to show you how you can activate the application drawer on a Xiaomi, since the company introduced this option in a MIUI 11 update, and it’s something quite curious, and that from my point of view, it is part of that continuous approach to Google by the Chinese company, that, traditionally, this application box has not been used to manage its launcher.

And it is that Xiaomi continues to add new ways to offer customization to users, something that we see well, since, far from establishing the application drawer as the new standard, it has put it as one more option, so that everyone can choose what they prefer, which, in my opinion, is the smartest option. And now we are going to show you how you can choose.

How to activate the app drawer on a Xiaomi

As I mentioned before, now Xiaomi allows users to decide between having all the applications in the launcher, or use the app drawer, as Google has been doing on Android mobiles for a good number of years, and activating this option is extremely easy:

Open the application “Settings”

Go to “Start Screen”, and click there

Now click on “Start Screen”

Select “With the app drawer”

Once you have done this, you will find that you have only a few applications in the launcher, and if you swipe from the bottom bar you will show the application box with all the applications you have installed. As in a stock Android version. Although the thing does not end here.

And it is that, this drawer of applications in Xiaomi is customizable, and if being in this, you click on the icon that appears in the upper right corner, You will access some options in which you can modify aspects such as the following:

Show or hide app drawer

Manage the categories of applications that appear in the drawer

Modify app drawer background and transparency

Change the appearance of the scroll bar

As you can see, there are quite a few options that MIUI gives to customize the drawer of applications in a Xiaomi, and the truth is that in this way, Many users may start using the company’s native launcher, instead of looking for other alternatives. like the mythical Nova Launcher. After all, there are times when native apps can avoid using third-party apps.

Also, if you wish, as a complementary option to these options, you can also change the size of the icons on your Xiaomi and customize other aspects, such as the number of rows and columns in the launcher through the settings.

This, and a nice wallpaper, and You will already have your Xiaomi mobile with an application drawer and personalized to your liking, and, as you can see, it doesn’t take practically a minute to do it.

Follow Andro4all