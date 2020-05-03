Protecting your mobile phone is almost the first thing you do when you take it out of the box. It is a constant, a priority, and unlocking it is a process we do about 85 times a day – the average number of times a person usually looks at their smartphone a day. Drawing the pattern, putting your finger on the fingerprint reader or entering the password is something that we do automatically, but it is also sometimes tedious if we have to check the phone every so often every so often for a specific reason.

Unlock your mobile without using your hands

Is there a way to lock the phone but then not have to enter the password or draw the pattern every time we want to access it? It exists, and it’s called Smart lock, a standard feature in the Android operating system without reverting to a previous version and that locks the phone automatically when you do not carry them on the basis of different configurations that can be GPS, gyroscopic, etc.

When the device is protected, it unlocks it, and we can set Android to unlock mobile based on Bluetooth or NFC connections, locations trusted, if you carry the terminal with you or if it recognizes your face or your voice. In this way there will be no need to resort to manual unlocking and we will not depend on the PIN, pattern or password. This is how you can activate it on Android:

Step 1

The first thing is to look for the Settings app, represented by a gear or nut, and when entering search Personal> Security or directly within Configuration the option Lock Screen and Security.

Step 2

When entering it we must see (depending on the model) the Smart Lock option or ASecure Lock Settings> Smart Lock. We click on it and we will ask for the password from the mobile to access the settings. This is necessary every time we want to change something here.

We can configure smart lock so that it is unlocked when detecting that we have it on us

Step 3

Now you can configure Smart Lock so that the phone unlocks under four conditions and different ways without having to do it manually:

– When take your device with you, for example held in the hand or in the pocket. The mobile will lock again when it detects that it has been deposited on a surface.

– When your device is in a certain place, which requires use GPS terminal and establish locations where it will.

-When you are connected to a Bluetooth device determined, a device classified as “safe” according to Android, that is, a device to which we have already connected the mobile.

– When your device recognize your face and / or your voice (Google voice command is only used on Android 9 or lower, not for Android 10)

