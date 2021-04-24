After the launch of the beta version of Microsoft Office for Windows and Android at the end of 2019, being official at the beginning of 2020, we had always seen a white interface in the office suite.

And despite the fact that the dark mode had already reached the system, it was only possible to view it on some mobiles such as MIUI 11 and 12, leaving aside the rest of the Android devices.

Fortunately, in the beta version of Microsoft Office for Android it is already possible activate dark mode of this peculiar office tool. The only thing you will have to do to activate the new function is to wait for updates from Microsoft within the system.

However, there is a very easy way to do it and start making the most of it without having to wait months for the official build. If you want to know how to activate Office dark mode on Android step by step, join us on this tour.

This is how you can activate Office dark mode on Android

Below, you can see the steps to follow to activate dark theme on android. To do this, you must do it by being a tester or verifier. The steps to follow are:

Enter this link to receive a trial version of the application Microsoft Office for Android, click “Become a Tester”Update the version from Google Play. Now, with the latest version of the app installed on your mobile, open it and click on the profile icon in the upper left-hand side of the screen. Find the option “Settings> Theme”3 options will appear: Light, Dark, System Default. Choose “Dark”Now the system will request a reboot of the mobile device for the effectiveness of the change and that’s it.

As you will see, turn on Office dark mode on Android It is not a process that takes you long hours, you just have to take a few minutes of your time to start enjoying this function. Although this beta feature may present changes later.

For now, all the classic Office tools turn grayish black on the mobile, but the document remains white. However, a more extensive dark mode is expected, where the options of dark mode with white pages, or dark mode with black pages remain.

