How to activate “Look ahead” on your Android mobile to walk safer

Your mobile can avoid accidents when using the mobile while walking. So you can activate the “Look ahead” option.

Google has added a new option to the collection of Digital Wellbeing tools of Android, called “Look ahead”. It is one of the most curious and useful functions that this suite of tools includes, since it can even get to save your life.

“Look ahead” is a function capable of alert users when they are using the mobile while walking down the street, to avoid possible accidents, such as colliding with a lamppost or being run over.

Activate Google’s “look ahead” mode to avoid accidents while walking

Google explains that “Look ahead” is a function intended to receive reminders when we are using the smartphone while we walk. However, the company indicates that Heads Up – as this function is called in English – is not a substitute for paying attention, and for this reason they recommend not trusting 100% of this characteristic when walking down the street using the mobile phone.

Initially, the function is available only on devices from the Google Pixel series, and it is unknown if it will eventually reach models from other firms.

In order to activate the option “Look ahead”, you just have to follow these steps:

Make sure you have the latest version of the Digital Wellbeing app installed. Open the Settings application of your Pixel mobile. Go to the “Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls” section. Tap on “Look ahead”. Grant the necessary permissions and activate the function .

This option use two different systems to identify when we are walking. On the one hand, it uses the Physical activity API to determine if we are walking with the mobile in hand. On the other, use the location permit to know if we are on the street or in any other public place.

This is how Android Sleep Mode works: activate it now

In case the conditions are met, we will see a reminder at the top that encourages us to look straight ahead and take our eyes off the phone to avoid accidents.

