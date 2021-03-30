How to activate Google Pay on Apple Watch to pay in stores

Setting up Google Pay on our Apple Watch

Before starting the process, we must make sure that our device is compatible with Google Pay. To do this, we will have to be in a country where this option has been accepted (Spain is among them), and if the watch is compatible. If so, we will find the app in the list of watch applications.

To start, you need add a card to our watch. To do this, on the clock, we open the app Google Pay. Then, we press the button Begin, we configure the screen lock in case we have not done it already, and follow the instructions to complete the configuration process directly on our iPhone. When we are done, the card will appear configured on our Apple Watch.