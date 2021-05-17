How to activate Dolby Atmos in Apple Music for any headset

One of the big news of the day when it comes to Apple services is the presentation of Music Hi-Fi, the high-quality and lossless version of its streaming music service, which also includes Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Support for both Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos on iOS was limited to some of the supported headphones. Also only to audiovisual content (for example, Apple TV +). Only the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are capable of taking full advantage of this technology. And only a few content boasted Spatial Audio.

However, with the arrival of Lossless to Apple Music, the company has confirmed that it will extend both Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos from the Apple Music catalog (and this point is important) to more headphones

Dolby Atmos on Apple Music compatible with all headphones

Apple Music Hi-Fi

To how many? To all. Apple has confirmed that both technologies will be available with any type of headset, although there are some peculiarities to take into account. The first, the one we mentioned before: only for Apple Music content, at least for now.

Second, and unlike the Spatial Audio available on TV + and only compatible with the AirPods Max and Pro, In Apple Music this technology is extended to all AirPods models and headphones from the company under the Beats label. But they will not be the only ones.

While Dolby Atmos will be automatically enabled for songs that support it on all compatible Apple headphones, users using other headphones from other brands they will need to enable it manually following some simple instructions:

Apple Music‌ subscribers using the latest version of ‌Apple Music‌ on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV can listen to thousands of Dolby Atmos music tracks with any headset.

When listening with compatible Apple or Beats headphones, Dolby Atmos music plays automatically when available for a song. For other headphones, go to Settings> Music> Audio and set Dolby Atmos to Always On. You can also listen to Dolby Atmos music using the built-in speakers on a compatible ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, MacBook Pro or HomePod, or by connecting your Apple TV 4K to a compatible television or AV receiver.

Apple has confirmed that, at launch, thousands of songs will support lossless audio and Dolby Atmos, and will add new songs regularly.

