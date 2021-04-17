how to activate developer options

Know everything that your Xiaomi hides in its developer options.

MIUI, Xiaomi’s customization layer, has a lot of hidden options that allow you to get the most out of your device. However, many of these are not visible to the naked eye and you must go through a process to access them. For this same reason, today we will explain how to activate MIUI developer options. Take advantage of the advanced settings in Xiaomi!

How to go back to a previous version of MIUI

Whatever version of MIUI your mobile has, you can be sure that the process is simple. Yes indeed, You may get different options if you are MIUI 10, MIUI 11 or MIUI 12 users. But once you activate them, you will not have to repeat the process again and you will have all these options at your immediate disposal.

How to enable developer options on Xiaomi

Although to enable the developer options on Android you had to go to Settings / About the phone and touch the build number seven times in a row, in Xiaomi terminals the process changes. If you want to take advantage of these hidden features of your device, then you should do the following.

The first thing you should do is enter the section of Setting that your Xiaomi has.When you are there, press About of the phoneNow repeatedly tap on MIUI version until a message appears that says: “You are already a programmer! After you have become a programmer, you will have to go back to the Settings Y Additional settings.Touch Developer options And voila, this is how you access the hidden MIUI options that your Xiaomi has.

You have realized? Activating the MIUI developer options is quite easy. After following these steps, you will have access to a ton of functionality that cannot be found with the naked eye.

4 things you can do with MIUI’s advanced settings

There are many things you can do when you activate the developer options in MIUI, but these are 4 of the most interesting.

Active display

Active Screen is a feature that allows you to keep the screen on while it is charging. When you enable it and put your smartphone to charge, its screen will never turn off.

OEM unlock

All Xiaomi mobiles have the bootloader locked to prevent third-party ROMs or ROOT from being installed on their devices. Although if you activate the OEM unlocking in the hidden options of MIUI, you will unlock the bootloader of your Xiaomi in an easy and fast way.

Skip lock screen

When you activate this developer option that your Xiaomi has with MIUI, you have the possibility to go directly to the home screen when activating your mobile. As you must be imagining, it is a hidden option that allows you to avoid the hassle of unlocking when you want to use your mobile.

WebView implementation

Android WebView is a Chrome-powered system component that gives Android applications the ability to display web content. This represents a fast and secure way to browse the web within apps. In case you did not know, you can easily activate it from the developer options that your Xiaomi has.

In addition to these 4 functions, being a developer on your Xiaomi gives you a lot of possibilities. It all depends on you and what you want to do with your mobile, but you can be sure that a range of options opens when activating these advanced settings.

How to update the MIUI version on your Xiaomi and have it always updated

Did you want to continue making the most of Xiaomi’s customization layer? Then check out these 9 MIUI tricks that you probably don’t know.

