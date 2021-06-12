How to activate dark mode on Twitch for Android

Twitch also includes a dark theme in its mobile app. Learn how to turn it on and off easily.

If you’re Twitch user, surely you know that you can already enjoy the dark mode in the Android app and have a better user experience when viewing your favorite gaming content.

If you still don’t know how to activate that function, do not worry, since below, we show you step by step what you should do to turn on dark mode on Twitch from your Android device. Very easy!

Twitch, the streaming platform to watch the best gamers

It is currently one of the most popular options for streaming content, so it is highly unlikely that you have not heard of her or any of her content creators. In any case, we will tell you a little more.

It’s about the platform that is owned by Amazon, which is centered on the live streaming content creation. Although its content is mainly focused on video games, you will be able to find various contents in its catalog of options.

Today, it has become the “office” from millions of content creators who daily dedicate themselves to the transmission of their content, managing to be one of the online sources of income most important of recent times.

And, of course, like other streaming platforms such as YouTube or Spotify, it has extremely attractive features and functions, among them we can highlight the Dark mode, which makes the content and improve user experience.

What is dark mode for on Twitch?

You are surely wondering what are the benefits you will get when activating the dark mode in the app. Although the answer may seem obvious, it is possible that many people are still not entirely clear.

The use of a black background, especially within this type of applications where the content is mainly audiovisual, will help to improve your content viewing experience, allowing you to focus on what is really important, the video.

However, it will help reduce battery consumption on your mobile device, allowing you to enjoy what you like the most for much longer, without worrying about being near your charger.

How to activate dark mode on Twitch for Android

Activate dark mode on Twitch for Android, It is very simple. Next, we show you step by step how you can do it on your mobile or tablet without problems.

On your Android device, go to the app “Twitch” and log in with your user account. profile icon that is in the upper left part of your screen.Once inside, you should go to “Account settings”Now, click on the option “Preferences” and activate the button “Enable dark background” and voila, that simple you will have the dark mode on Twitch If at any point you want to undo this change, just follow the same steps and choose the “Clear mode” or disable the option.

As you may have noticed, activate the dark mode on Twitch within the Android app It is very simple and it is enough to follow a few steps to achieve it.

And best of all, is that the steps are similar for iOS operating system and for desktop computers like macOS and Windows 10 you must activate it by clicking on the account icon and enable the button “Dark Mode” that appears at the bottom of the menu.

Now, to enjoy your favorite content with the greatest comfort. If you liked this article, remember that this way you can activate the dark mode on YouTube and in all Google apps.

