But since it is still quite a new functionality for many brands (for example, Facebook Messenger originally added it a short time ago), it is possible that we run into the problem that this option can be activated in an app for a certain device with a specific operating system, but not for the rest.

This is what happens, for example, with the app TikTok, which recently added this functionality to ios (on iPhone), but which, however, still cannot be found on Android or even its desktop version.