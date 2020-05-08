iOS 13 and Android 10. And also Instagram, one of the first social networks to incorporate it. So if you usually check your feed in the evenings, knowing how to activate dark mode on Instagram will be of great help to you. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Dark mode was no longer a fad and became a necessity. In fact, this is how they understood it Apple and Google when they implemented this feature for their iOS 13 and Android 10 systems. And also Instagram, one of the first social networks to incorporate it. So if you regularly check your feed at night, knowing how to activate the dark mode on Instagram will It will be of great help.

The dark mode was no longer a purely aesthetic matter, but also became a health issue: this display format reduces the negative effects caused by light that emit the screens of cell phones or tablets, and that end up affecting your quality of sleep and your vision.

Dark mode in iOS 13 and Android 10

Screenshot of Digital Trends account on Instagran with dark mode activated.

phishing. “data-reactid =” 60 “> Updating to iOS 13 and Android 10 brings dark mode to Instagram, as well as a new feature to prevent phishing.

Adam Mosseri He was in charge of announcing this function in October 2019 through his Twitter account. “data-reactid =” 61 “> Furthermore, Adam Mosseri himself was in charge of announcing this function in October 2019 through his twitter account.

Starting today, you can use Instagram in dark mode on iOS 13 or Android 10. Turn dark mode on your phone to try it out. ???? – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 8, 2019

The dark mode of Instagram works in a very simple way. If you activate it in iOS 13 or Android 10, all compatible applications will automatically switch to dark mode, including this social network. That is, you will not have to do anything special to get the dark mode on Instagram if the application is updated to the latest version of iOS and Android. While some apps allow you to override that feature, Instagram’s dark mode only works with the device’s operating system, for now.

How to activate dark mode on Instagram with iOS 13

How to activate dark mode on Instagram with Android 10

Other changes for Instagram

Direct messages

messaging option for the desktop version. Users can see their inbox with unread messages at the top right of the screen, where the paper plane icon is located. The function allows you to reply and approve with a “Like” or send photos privately, among other features. “Data-reactid =” 76 “> In March 2020, Instagram also massively implemented the messaging option for the version Desktop users can see their inbox with unread messages at the top right of the screen where the paper plane icon is located The function allows to reply and approve with a “Like” or send photos of privately, among other features.

Avoid fraud

Instagram In October 2019, it also implemented a tool that allows users to see if an email (which is supposed to come from Instagram) is a scam. phishing. “data-reactid =” 78 “> Along with the dark mode, Instagram in October 2019 also implemented a tool that allows users to see if an email (which is supposed to come from Instagram) is a phishing scam.

The screen will show a list of all emails sent from the platform in the last two weeks. If the box you are looking for is not there, it is a scam.

Controversial content

Additionally, in an effort to control controversial content, Instagram is banning images with fictitious representations of self-harm or suicide, including drawings or memes and content from movies or comics that use graphic images.

It will also remove any posts that include material associated with these topics, even if they do not contain direct images. The measure follows the company’s decision in February 2019 to ban the upload of graphic photos of people who self-harm on its platform.

