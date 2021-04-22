How to activate ClearType, the exclusive feature of Windows 10 that improves screen visibility | Technology

Thanks to the new functionality for Edge and Windows 10 called ClearType, we will have much more legible and clear texts, something that our eyes will surely appreciate.

With the current proliferation of teleworking, we spend more and more hours in front of our computer, something that ostensibly tires our eyes and that at certain times, especially when visiting some web pages with some less common fonts, we find texts that are not very legible. make our long hours in front of the screen heavier.

Microsoft, seeing as it is already getting a larger pie of market share with Edge, is developing a feature called ClearType, a feature that will improve the legibility of the texts on our screen, so that there is no source that resists us.

As we said, ClearType was created to improve the readability of text on the screen within the Edge browser and Windows 10. It could previously be enabled via a flag in Edge, but it’s no longer available, but we can go ahead and test this feature before anyone else with the next step.

To test the ClearType function in Windows 10, we simply have to copy the “cttune.exe” executable (without quotes) in the search box located at the bottom left of the Windows 10 interface, and press “enter”.

When doing so, a screen called “ClearType Text Optimizer” will appear, which will allow us to mark or unmark this feature. The function is already in Spanish, and is described as “ClearType makes the text that appears on the screen sharper, clearer and easier to read.”

Once we activate the function and move it forward, we will have up to five steps that will allow us to calibrate by selecting the text boxes that look the best.

It is a feature that is ideal for calibrating the screen of our computer and thus ensuring that we always have the greatest clarity when reading texts through the operating system and the Edge browser.