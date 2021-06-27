How to activate and use the RSS reader integrated in Chrome for Android

Google Chrome launches an integrated RSS reader to quickly access the content of your favorite websites. Step by step, so you can use it.

Google Chrome has a new tool that helps you stay informed of what is happening in the world through your favorite web pages. Basically, it is a RSS reader with which you can follow your reference media and thus access its content from the main page of Chrome. In this guide, we show you how to activate and use it.

After the closure of Google Reader, Google has decided to redevelop a tool that allows its users to enjoy an RSS reader without having to download apps to read news on Android. At the moment, the Google Chrome RSS reader is available in beta version, but any user can access it. Next, we explain step by step how to enable it and use it to read news on your mobile from the browser.

How to activate and use the Google Chrome RSS reader on Android

The RSS reader integrated by Google in Chrome allows you to follow your favorite web pages to access their content from the home screen of the browser. Thus, to know the latest news of relevance you don’t have to enter each of those websites, just access Chrome and enter the reader section.

The company is still working on the development of this feature called “Web Feed”, and is not sure to officially release it for all users. In order to check its performance and possible reception For those who use Chrome, Google has added the RSS reader to the beta version of Chrome.

That’s how easy it is to read your favorite newspapers with Google Assistant

If you want to test the performance of the Chrome RSS reader, you can do it downloading the Chrome Beta app for free from the Google Play Store. Do not worry if you use the standard version of Google Chrome, because you can install the beta without affecting the operation of the other.

Once Chrome Beta is installed on your Android mobile, it is time to perform the procedure to activate the RSS reader called Web Feed. These are the steps you must follow:

Open Chrome Beta on your smartphone. In the address bar, enter “Chrome: // flags”, without quotes. In the search engine, type “Web Feed”.When you find the function called “Web Feed”, click on “Default”In the available options, select “Enabled”.Click on “Relaunch” to relaunch the browser application.

After restarting Chrome Beta, you will have already activated this Web Feed. The time has come to “Feed” it with your reference web pages so it knows what content it should show you.

As we have said, this tool is still under development, so you may find that works noticeably better with US sites, like the New York Times that appears in our captures.

So can use Chrome’s RSS reader on Android to stay up to date with the latest news:

Open Chrome Beta on your Android.Enter the website that you want to add to the RSS reader. three dot button in the upper right corner.In the options menu, swipe down and click on the option “+ Follow”Repeat this step above for all the media and websites that you want to add to the Web Feed. Go to the Chrome home page and click on the “Following” tab. There you can see all the content of the pages you have followed.

And voila, you have already activated and loaded the Chrome RSS reader to see from there the news of the web pages that you like the most. We repeat that it is a function in development, and that Google not sure if it will launch globally or not, hence certain problems and limitations in its operation. For now, you can use it in the beta version of Chrome and get it there as much as you can.

