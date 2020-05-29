Two-factor authentication is one extra layer of security for our Apple ID. Thanks to this system, not only our password is needed, but access to one of our devices, and being able to unlock it, to access our account.

How to enable two-factor authentication

Our Apple ID is probably the most important account we have. More than the bank account? In a way, because surely the password to access the bank account is stored in our Apple ID. With the amount of information it contains to safeguard your security, Apple offers us an almost definitive solution: two-factor authentication.

Turning on two-factor authentication is easy. We can do it on our iPhone or iPad and on our Mac. But before we start it is important that, if we use it let’s disable two-step verification. We do so:

We enter appleid.apple.com

We introduce our username and password.

In the Security section we touch the Edit button that we will find on the far right.

We touch Deactivate the two-step verification and confirm it with a second touch.

We create new security questions and verify our date of birth.

Although we will not need the new security questions to activate double factor authentication, it is good that let’s write them down provisionally. Then we can already activate double factor authentication. Please note that we must have iOS 10.3 or later to use this feature.

On our iPhone or iPad

The steps to activate two-factor authentication are very simple:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We touch our name at the top.

We touch Password and security.

Press * Activate double factor authentication.

We enter the phone number where we want to receive the login codes if we do not have any device.

We choose whether we want to receive them through a call or an SMS.

Click Next.

We enter the verification code that Apple will send us to the number that we have just entered to activate two-factor authentication.

That easy. Hereinafter we can forget about the security questions that, if we have needed to deactivate the two-step verification, we have generated in the previous step.

On our Mac

We can also activate two-factor authentication from our Mac. In this case the procedures are something different for Catalina and for the other systems.

In macOS Catalina the steps are:

In the Apple menu () we choose System Preferences.

We enter Apple ID.

We tap on Password and security under our name.

We tap Activate two-factor authentication.

We enter the phone number where we want to receive the login codes if we do not have any device.

We choose whether we want to receive them through a call or an SMS.

Click Next.

We enter the verification code that Apple will send us to the number that we have just entered to activate two-factor authentication.

In macOS Mojave and previous versions the steps are these:

In the Apple menu () we choose System Preferences.

We enter iCloud.

We tap on Account Details.

Click on Security

We tap Activate two-factor authentication.

We enter the phone number where we want to receive the login codes if we do not have any device.

We choose whether we want to receive them through a call or an SMS.

Click Next.

We enter the verification code that Apple will send us to the number that we have just entered to activate double factor authentication.

So now what do I need to login?

With two-factor authentication enabled, accessing the Apple ID account is even easier. The only thing we have to remember is our password and all we have to have is access to one of our devices.

In the event that we are without access to any of our devices, we can ask Apple to send us the access code by SMS, so that it will be received any phone with our SIM card.

When we go to log in with our Apple ID our trusted devicesThose who have already logged in previously will show us the code that we will have to enter after the password. As simple as that.

Easy, right? With these simple steps the security of our Apple ID account improves exponentially, especially if we did not have the previous system, the two-step verification. Without a doubt, Apple takes the security of all our devices as well as the accounts we use to access them and their services very seriously.